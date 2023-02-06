Read full article on original website
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
State of the Union Heckler MTG Complains About Biden ‘Yelling’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made headlines by interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, screaming the word “liar” as he spoke on Tuesday. But she really put the icing on the cake after the speech by later complaining about his “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden” Greene said in a video shared on her Twitter account. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying because he was yelling at people—yelling through the applause, and mumbling through his words.” She went on to raise other complaints with the president’s address, including that he apparently “talked a lot about communism and controlling private companies.”This is the state of our union. pic.twitter.com/ZApDN7mYMT— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
President Biden ripped Republicans during his State of the Union address for efforts to use the nation’s debt ceiling as leverage to extract spending cuts from Democrats. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said Tuesday night as the White…
Lawmakers react to Biden’s State of the Union
President Biden’s sweeping State of the Union speech Tuesday night drew animated responses from his audience — including standing ovations from his Democratic supports and heckling from several Republicans. The president touted his administration’s successes and laid out legislative goals for the year ahead, calling to ban assault weapons, urging immigration reform and saying he’ll…
President Biden's 2023 State of the Union address is tonight. How to watch in Charlotte
The speech will begin at 9 p.m.
The five biggest moments from Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night to a divided House chamber that featured bipartisan moments intertwined with partisan heckling. The speech — which spanned just over 70 minutes — included an impromptu, and informal, policy negotiation with Republicans and a solemn moment that captivated the entire chamber. There were also outbursts […]
TONIGHT: Biden State Of The Union Address To Tout Legislative Achievements
Coverage tonight begins at 8p with Ryan Gorman & Rory O'Neill.
wznd.com
President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address
Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado delegation reacts along partisan lines to Biden's State of the Union address
Members of Colorado's congressional delegation split sharply — and predictably — along party lines Tuesday night in response to President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address. Biden delivered the speech to a joint session of a divided Congress, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides...
