Polis Administration continues to support small businesses in Colorado: OEDIT awards 56 access to capital grants

Colorado State Patrol accepting applications for Trooper Cadet classes
The Colorado State Patrol is pleased to share that it is accepting applications now until Monday, March 6 for its 2023 Trooper Cadet Classes. This application period will serve as the comprehensive application pool for the three upcoming academy classes hosted by the agency in 2023. In addition, the agency...
USDA Forest Service and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control form joint wildland fire fuels module
USDA FOREST SERVICE, COLORADO DIVISION OF FIRE PREVENTION AND CONTROL. Two wildland fire management agencies have announced a new agreement to proactively confront the wildfire crisis along Colorado’s northern Front Range. As part of the USDA Forest Service’s 10-year strategy to address the wildfire risk to infrastructure and communities, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National is making a multi-million dollar investment in shared resources with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
Colorado Secretary of State’s Office permanently adopts new bingo rules
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is adopting permanent rule revisions to create new definitions and to accommodate the use of improved electronic aids and devices in conducting bingos and raffles. These rules have been adopted to implement House Bill 22-1093 (Updates To Bingo And Raffles Law). The adopted...
Incarcerated Coloradans could get released early by going to college
People incarcerated for nonviolent offenses in Colorado could earn time off their sentence if they get a college degree or credential. Supporters of House Bill 1037, which the House Judiciary Committee approved 11-2, say it will help incarcerated Coloradans find new opportunities and make it less likely they reoffend after release while also saving the state money.
Colorado to reopen all preschool applications to families because of errors
State officials will allow nearly 25,000 families who’ve submitted applications for Colorado’s new free preschool program to reopen them and make changes on them because the application system initially showed incorrect offerings for some preschools. Families will be notified by email — possibly as early as Thursday or...
