Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
The White House and Republicans in Congress are at an impasse that could cause a U.S. default.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
Twitter co-founder says Elon Musk has undone all of his improvements on the platform
A member of the quartet who founded Twitter said Elon Musk has undone the work he did to improve the company’s culture—and added he’s not sure the Tesla CEO is the right person to own the platform. Biz Stone co-founded the social media giant in 2006 along...
Elon Musk says his last 3 months were 'extremely tough' because he had to 'save Twitter from bankruptcy'
Musk, who previously said Twitter was losing $4 million a day, said Sunday the company was "trending to breakeven if we keep at it."
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
Elon Musk's Life Since Buying Twitter: 'I Wake Up, Work, Go To Sleep, Work, Do That 7 Days A Week'
Prior to the acquisition of social media platform Twitter, Elon Musk had his hands full. Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX and is also involved with several other companies he co-founded like Neuralink and The Boring Company. Here’s what Musk recently said about his new workload...
Elon Musk Left Bewildered By Peculiar Davos 2023 Rule Of Not Allowing EVs To Drive Around VIPs: 'Ironic Indeed'
The World Economic Forum 2023 — a gathering of world leaders, top business executives and civil society, got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday. What Happened: A piece of news out of Davos, an Alpine resort town, left Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk bewildered. A YouTube video shared...
Dogecoin superfans push meme coin to 2-month high as Elon Musk considers crypto payments for Twitter
The token was up as much as 8% over the past 24 hours.
Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing related to 2018 Tesla tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk's Exciting Revelations on The Cybertruck
The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has been hyping the Cybertruck on a daily basis. He is in the process of deploying a successful strategy to maintain the excitement around the first pickup/truck developed by the electric vehicle manufacturer. With a futuristic design, the production of the Cybertruck is scheduled...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s biggest bull has $100M in stock of Musk’s newest venture: Twitter
Tesla’s biggest bull is arguably Ron Baron, a billionaire investor who runs New York’s Baron Capital and Baron Funds. After a monumental investment in Tesla stock years ago, which resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in gains, Baron is again putting his trust and money in the hands of CEO Elon Musk’s newest venture: Twitter.
u.today
Solidity.io CEO Slams SHIB and DOGE, Elon Musk and SHIB Lead Dev Post Same Symbol on Twitter, BONE Gets Listed by Huobi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Solidity.io CEO slams Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as "garbage" U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Solidity.io CEO slams Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as "garbage" In response to BSC News' recent post reporting on the success of meme...
Elon Musk Tweets Lament at Having to Sell Tesla Shares After Stock Pops
Elon spent some time reflecting on Twitter.
Elon Musk was reportedly cleared by a federal jury's verdict that his 'funding secured' tweet in 2018 didn't harm Tesla investors
Elon Musk didn't break rules and influence Tesla investors after tweeting he had "funding secured" to take the carmaker private, per a WSJ report.
CNBC
Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk promised him multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he'd make "two to three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management. CEO Elon Musk...
