ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Elon Musk's Exciting Revelations on The Cybertruck

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has been hyping the Cybertruck on a daily basis. He is in the process of deploying a successful strategy to maintain the excitement around the first pickup/truck developed by the electric vehicle manufacturer. With a futuristic design, the production of the Cybertruck is scheduled...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s biggest bull has $100M in stock of Musk’s newest venture: Twitter

Tesla’s biggest bull is arguably Ron Baron, a billionaire investor who runs New York’s Baron Capital and Baron Funds. After a monumental investment in Tesla stock years ago, which resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in gains, Baron is again putting his trust and money in the hands of CEO Elon Musk’s newest venture: Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy