Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS CEO REVEALS LIMITED PLANS TO HONOUR BOBBY HULL ON TUESDAY NIGHT
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to play their first game on Tuesday since the passing of franchise legend Bobby Hull and on Monday, CEO Danny Wirtz revealed plans to honour the Hockey Hall of Famer. Wirtz said that the Blackhawks will have a moment of silence and video tribute to...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Show Kane, Toews List of Interested Trade Partners
Patrick Kane may not be ready to make a decision on his NHL playing future yet, but one will need to come in the next couple of weeks, and the Chicago Blackhawks are putting all of their ducks in a row in preparation for a potential trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Kane has been shown a list of teams who have expressed interest in a potential trade with the Blackhawks, but the sniper is not yet prepared to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate the deal.
NHL
DSP Returns to D.C.
On the penultimate day of 2022, ex-Caps winger Devante Smith-Pelly created and posted a heartfelt Instagram post to announce his retirement as a pro hockey player. Like every other member of Washington's first Stanley Cup championship team from 2017-18, Smith-Pelly will always be bonded tightly to D.C., and the District was his final NHL stop in a career that spanned nearly 400 regular season games. But Smith-Pelly's career also included three other NHL cities and a season playing in the KHL for that League's China-based team.
NHL
Islanders to Host Pride Night on Feb. 9th at UBS Arena
Pride night benefits and supports the LGBTQIA+ community. The New York Islanders are celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community on Feb. 9 with the team's annual Pride Night at UBS Arena when the Isles take on the Vancouver Canucks. Pride Night will be showcased throughout the arena with special items available for...
NHL
Throwback Thursday: Top 10 Moments of the 2010s
The 2010s edition of the Flyers' Throwback Thursday series will take place on Feb. 9 when the Flyers host the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a chronological compilation -- not a ranking by order or importance -- of the Flyers' top 10 moments from the decade. 1....
NHL
Lafreniere scores in OT, Rangers edge Flames in back-and-forth affair
NEW YORK -- Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:37 into overtime, and the New York Rangers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Lafreniere scored on the rebound of a one-timer by Mika Zibanejad, which was created off a 2-on-1 rush. Jacob Markstrom couldn't control the rebound, and Lafreniere tracked down the loose puck in the right face-off circle before turning and scoring past the diving Flames goalie.
NHL
Ward excited for Hurricanes to host Stadium Series against Capitals
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Cam Ward began his NHL career by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a rookie and helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
Capitals Announce Initiatives Celebrating Black History in February
ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives taking place in February in celebration of Black History. Initiatives are planned throughout the month to honor the organization's history, celebrate Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the Capitals are working to further grow the game in the region. Plans in February include:
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
NHL
'A REALLY COOL EXPERIENCE'
DETROIT - Nothing remains of the old barn, but for the memories that linger on Steve Yzerman Drive. Home to the Red Wings for 38 years, beginning in 1979, Joe Louis Arena has now been decommissioned, dismantled, and replaced with a swanky new house that suitably captures both the history and essence of HockeyTown.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Barkov out for Panthers against Sharks
Makar out at least two games for Avalanche; Toews misses practice again for Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Aleksander Barkov will be out of the lineup when the Panthers face the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday (7 p.m., BSFLX, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Hughes out week to week for Devils with upper-body injury
NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes will be out week to week for the New Jersey Devils because of an upper-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday. "He's a young guy and that's going to help him with this," Ruff said. "I think it's going to be on the shorter end of [the timeframe]."
NHL
Sully Says: It Wasn't The Cleanest Game, But It Was A Character Win
Heading into the break and coming out of it, the talk in Pittsburgh's locker room centered around how they needed to be better, starting tonight against the defending Stanley Cup Champions. And while the Penguins didn't have their best game for a full 60 minutes, they were able to come...
NHL
State Your Case: Seider or Raymond more important for Red Wings?
NHL.com writers debate value of defenseman, forward to Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings have a bright future, led by two young stars who made their mark as rookies in 2021-22 and are only going to get better. Defenseman Moritz Seider won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL last season, and forward Lucas Raymond was third among rookies in scoring, behind forwards Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Minnesota and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center. Game 53: Dallas Stars (29-13-10, 68 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-18-4, 58 points) When:...
NHL
View From the Booth - February 9, 2023
Play-by-Play voice Paul Edmonds gives his take on a number of topics coming out of the Player Break!. Over the past nine seasons I've been frequently asked what my favourite road city/building is to broadcast a Jets game? Most times Winnipeg fans are looking to understand the experience from my chair, but many are also interested in gaining knowledge to plan a trip to see the team play on the road. Without question, here are my Top 5 places if you're looking to bucket list a few destinations in the future:
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Shut Out Kraken 4-0 in Horvat's Home Debut
The Islanders bury four goals in fourth straight victory, while Bo Horvat scores in home debut. UBS Arena was buzzing on Tuesday night with loud ovations for three reasons: Bo Horvat's first goal as an Islander, Ilya Sorokin's stellar 31-save shutout, but most importantly, the Islanders' fourth consecutive win. Nine...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
