LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm, tight cattle supplies underpin
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by tightening cattle supplies and strong cash trade that continue to push front-month futures to near 8-year highs. "The cash price outlook right now is very firm," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management....
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean futures fall ahead of USDA report; wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday as investors squared positions ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand. Traders were focused on the size of the corn and soybean harvests in Argentina as drought stressed...
U.S. wheat futures mixed; dry outlook supports HRW contracts
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Tuesday, with forecasts for dry weather in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains underpinning K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts that track the crops grown there. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts were weak and MGEX spring wheat futures were flat. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 1/2 cent at $7.49-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat, which traded in positive territory for much of the session, hit technical resistance at its five-day moving average before turning lower. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 10-1/2 cents higher at $8.86-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat were flat at $9.17-1/2 a bushel. * Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC started buying milling wheat in an international tender. Initial purchases reported were around $329 a tonne cost and freight but the tonnage was unclear, traders said. * Canadian wheat stocks at the end of December stood at 22.294 million tonnes, up 32.6% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn, soybean supply outlook rises on falling domestic use
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to weaker domestic demand, the government said on Wednesday. The government also lowered its forecast for corn and soybean harvests in key global supplier Argentina, which has suffered through a drought through much of the growing season, but the cuts were smaller than other recent estimates.
Cow numbers drop to 61-year low
USDA recently issued its annual Jan. 1 count of U.S. and state cattle inventories. Not surprisingly, national beef cow numbers declined for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the lowest level since 1962. The total inventory of cattle and calves fell to 89.3 million head, the lowest since 2015. These declines...
GRAINS-Chicago futures edge up ahead of key USDA report
(Updates prices, adds comment) Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged higher in Asian trading on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand, with traders monitoring the harvest progress in drought-hit Argentina. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower As Powell Rally Fades; Treasury Yields Hold Steady
Wall Street opened modestly lower Wednesday as traders faded yesterday's solid equity rally ahead of a $35 billion 10-year note auction later in the session. U.S. stocks nudged lower Wednesday, while the dollar retreated against its global peers, as investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that indicated a balanced assessment of inflation and rate prospects in the world's biggest economy. Powell, who participated in a question-and-answer session...
U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations despite energy price falls
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation edged up again in December, a European Central Bank survey showed on Tuesday, indicating that recent interest rate hikes and falling energy prices have not yet tempered price growth fears.
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn drop ahead of government crop data; wheat firm
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand. "The next 36 hours are a countdown to Wednesday's WASDE fireworks," Peak Trading Research said in a...
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
GRAINS-Soybeans inch higher as heavy rains in Brazil disrupt harvest
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as harvest progress slowed in top exporter Brazil due to continued heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat gained on reports of a fall in shipments from Ukraine, the world's fifth largest exporter of...
U.S. wheat futures fall on rain in U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, led lower by a sharp decline in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts after some rain in the U.S. Plains provided a much-needed boost to soil moisture in that key growing area. * Forecasts for rain in Kansas, the top production state for hard red winter wheat, added further pressure. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 7-1/2 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * The contract hit technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Support was noted at its five-day and 10-day moving averages. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 18 cents lower at $8.78 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 11 cents to $9.15-1/4 a bushel. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 360,000 to 390,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 48,100 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 150,900 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 2, near the low end of forecasts that ranged from 125,000 to 625,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CBOT soybeans dip on export concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday on expectations that overseas demand will shift to Brazil as farmers there expand harvest. * Strength in soymeal and concerns about crop shortfalls in Argentina limited the decline in soybeans. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 644,400 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 2, down from 927,951 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 400,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 182,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales came in at 2,000 tonnes. Both were in line with market expectations. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 1/2 cent at $15.19-1/4 a bushel. * Technical support was noted at the contract's 30-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were up $13.60 at $495.50 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was down 1.54 cent at 59.04 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Diane Craft)
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper prices rise as Fed messaging weakens the dollar
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented expectations that rapid interest rate rises will end soon, weakening the dollar and making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies. A rapid softening in the dollar USD= and hopes of revived...
CBOT Trends-Wheat mixed, corn down 2-4 cents, soybeans up 2-6 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 cents to down 2 cents a bushel. * Wheat mixed on positioning...
Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy.
Tyson Foods takes profit hit as beef prices fall
Tyson Foods saw profits tumble in its fiscal first quarter after declining beef prices, waning demand for pork and higher costs took a toll on earnings.
Oil falls as earthquake impact on crude eases, rate hike fears rise
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Crude prices eased on Thursday as oil infrastructure appeared to have escaped serious damage from the earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, while U.S. inventories swelled and investors worried about Federal Reserve rate hikes.
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn, soy firm after world supply/demand report
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by weather conditions in South America that hamper rival exports, though higher-than-expected U.S. supplies limited gains. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 15 cents to $7.64-3/4 a bushel. CBOT...
