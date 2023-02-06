CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, led lower by a sharp decline in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts after some rain in the U.S. Plains provided a much-needed boost to soil moisture in that key growing area. * Forecasts for rain in Kansas, the top production state for hard red winter wheat, added further pressure. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 7-1/2 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * The contract hit technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Support was noted at its five-day and 10-day moving averages. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 18 cents lower at $8.78 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 11 cents to $9.15-1/4 a bushel. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 360,000 to 390,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 48,100 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 150,900 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 2, near the low end of forecasts that ranged from 125,000 to 625,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO