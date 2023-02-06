Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
chatsports.com
Boston Celtics trade for big man Mike Muscala
After a flurry of moves overnight including Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors and superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, the Boston Celtics made their first move of the NBA trade deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are sending Justin Jackson and two second round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for shooting big man Mike Muscala.
chatsports.com
Bulls-Knicks have had discussions about a Zach LaVine trade
NEW YORK – Bulls coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect the Bulls to completely blow-up the roster, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t at least entertain a few big swings. With just over an hour left until the NBA trade deadline comes...
chatsports.com
KD GONE: Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns in blockbuster
The Clean Sweep Era which began with such great hopes on June 30, 2019 but failed to produce anything other than a first round playoff win, is over. Two days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas, they are sending Kevin Durant to Phoenix for a package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks, a 2028 first round pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. The Nets are expected to market Crowder on Thursday. The trade deadline is 3:00 p.m. ET.
chatsports.com
Lakers trade for Mo Bamba from Magic for Patrick Beverley, second round picks
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send out Patrick Beverley and bring in Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic, according to multiple reports. The deal will also include at least one second round pick as the Lakers continue rebuilding their roster. Shams Charania of...
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
chatsports.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
chatsports.com
Rapid Recap: Bucks 115, Lakers 106
Amidst the hoopla of deadline day, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers actually played a basketball game! Though recently christened all-time leading scorer LeBron James sat with “ankle soreness,” the Bucks utilized a big second half to win their ninth straight game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 38 points on 23 shots.
chatsports.com
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons exploring a Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman swap?
I regret to inform you, Troy Weaver, lover of maligned centers everywhere, is at it again. At least if the latest NBA trade rumors floating around could be believed. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have had discussions centered on a swap of Saddiq Bey for former No. 2 pick James Wiseman.
chatsports.com
REPORT: Bucks have expressed interest in Derrick Rose
In a recent substack article, Marc Stein wrote that according to league sources the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in trading for New York’s Derrick Rose. (Paywalled) Derrick was a significant contributor during the 2020-21 season. Due to injury, he appeared in only 26 games last season. Since returning this season, he has been largely unproductive on the floor for New York, averaging 5.8 points and 1.8 assists in 26 games before coach Tom Thibodeau shortened his rotation and squeezed out Rose. He had a field goal percentage of under 40 before the benching.
chatsports.com
Extremely shorthanded, post-deadline Lakers fall short vs. Bucks
In a schedule loss to end all schedule losses, the Lakers — depleted by both LeBron James’ injury absence and an extremely active NBA trade deadline — fell to Milwaukee on Thursday night, 115-106. L.A. did their best to keep up with Milwaukee, but in the second...
chatsports.com
Newcomer Devonte’ Graham shines in Spurs’ double OT loss to the Pistons
The Spurs and the Pistons, two of the worst teams in the league, had a marathon of a matchup in Detroit in which rookies shined, career highs were set and two overtimes were needed to determine a victor. It was ugly at times, as the combined 58 missed threes and 83 trips to the line would indicate, but for those willing to look past the expected unsightly moments, it was an entertaining affair in which the home team got a hard-fought 138-131 win.
chatsports.com
Bucks Get Their Guy, Reinforce At The Wing
In case you hadn’t heard by now, the Milwaukee Bucks have done it. In exchange for sending out Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, and George Hill, along with a total of five(!) second round picks, general manager Jon Horst has landed the player that the front office has been eyeing for quite some time now: Jae Crowder.
chatsports.com
Celtics post-trade deadline scuttle
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror. The Boston Celtics made one trade, swapping Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Mike Muscala. Boston took on about $1.7 million in salary in that deal. That will add about $6.3 million total in...
chatsports.com
Jayhawks In the NBA and G League
With the NBA’s trade deadline in the rearview mirror and the All-Star game weekend just ahead, it is a good time to see how the current crop of Kansas Jayhawks playing in the NBA and G League are doing. Ochai Agbaji – Utah Jazz. Ochai has played in...
chatsports.com
Status quo for Sixers frontcourt at NBA trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers made one major move at the trade deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a three-team deal that brought back Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. While that transaction is likely a net positive for the team, many fans are extremely disappointed with the team’s deadline as a whole with the reality that no new backup big men were brought into the fold.
chatsports.com
Report: Details of Celtics offer for Jakob Poeltl
Rumors of the Celtics interest in Jakob Poeltl appear to have been real. The Spurs ultimately went with a better offer from the Toronto Raptors, but details have emerged about what Boston’s offer included. League sources tell MassLive that Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari and multiple future second-round...
chatsports.com
Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline for the Lakers
We’ve officially reached and passed the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. Did all of the Lakers fans reading this make it through in one piece? Yeah? Awesome!. Now that we’ve reached the other side with only 27 games remaining, let’s evaluate the winners, losers, and question marks after the Lakers made some moves prior to the deadline.
chatsports.com
Report: Pistons plan to start James Wiseman at center going forward
The dust is beginning to settle on the NBA trade deadline deal that saw the Pistons ship Bey out, with the forward landing in Atlanta, and James Wiseman arriving in Detroit. I’ve been angry and writing about it all day, and the latest little nugget of info was so infuriating that I feel like it needs its own little 400-word nest to live, and fester, and burrow into my soul.
chatsports.com
Recapping a ton more trades from deadline day
We already posted on the Kevin Durant blockbuster in the early morning hours of deadline day. The Celtics made their one move for the Oklahoma City Thunder's Mike Muscala, but there were plenty more trades that went down before 3pm EST. Here's a tidy recap via Si.com:. Clippers receive: Mason...
Comments / 0