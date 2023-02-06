The Spurs and the Pistons, two of the worst teams in the league, had a marathon of a matchup in Detroit in which rookies shined, career highs were set and two overtimes were needed to determine a victor. It was ugly at times, as the combined 58 missed threes and 83 trips to the line would indicate, but for those willing to look past the expected unsightly moments, it was an entertaining affair in which the home team got a hard-fought 138-131 win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO