Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade
The Brooklyn Nets have officially begun their rebuild after trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and Kyrie Irving had an interesting reaction to the move. Durant was traded to the Suns on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Brooklyn’s decision to part ways with him came just days after they sent Irving to the Dallas... The post Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Next trade the Mavs must make after acquiring Kyrie Irving from Nets
The Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic a co-star after they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is a dynamic guard and extremely talented scorer, ball handler, and finisher at the rim. He is having a great season, averaging 27.1 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep–basically the perfect All-Star partner for Luka talent-wise.
Daily Free Press
The Backdoor Cut: The Kyrie Irving trade
The NBA’s script this year is wild. On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar guard Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
John Wall to Mavs? 'Buzz' Has Dallas Eyeing Signing
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
First Look At Kyrie Irving In Dallas Mavericks Gear
On Tuesday, Kyrie Irving attended his first practice with the Dallas Mavericks (after getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets).
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
chatsports.com
Bulls stay pat with roster as trade deadline comes and goes
NEW YORK — Billy Donovan was very transparent in the final days leading up to the NBA trade deadline. The Bulls coach insisted on Tuesday that he liked the roster as is, and more importantly, so did his bosses. So with the deadline passing on Thursday afternoon, the idea...
chatsports.com
Bulls trade rumors: well, it’s deadline day. There’s no legit reason they can’t do something
In the game that is the NBA, the Bulls are a non-playable character. Last night on trade deadline eve, the latest superstar trade occurred while the Bulls were sleeping, with Kevin Durant heading to the Phoenix Suns. Now is the reaction to the front office something along the lines of...
chatsports.com
Bulls-Knicks have had discussions about a Zach LaVine trade
NEW YORK – Bulls coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect the Bulls to completely blow-up the roster, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t at least entertain a few big swings. With just over an hour left until the NBA trade deadline comes...
Kyrie Irving's Official Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Kyrie Irving will be available for Wednesday's game.
chatsports.com
FTB: Maple Leafs Trade Deadline shortlist (for now)
The NBA Trade Deadline is today and many expect the Toronto Raptors to be sellers. For Leafs fans, it’s just another reminder that the NHL trade deadline is coming up in three weeks and nothing’s happened yet. The time for the Leafs to make an early move is mostly over, as is the all-star weekend and bye week. I can’t help but feel resigned to wait until the first few days of March for us to know the Leafs plans.
chatsports.com
Tigers Ride Out Bulls to 99-81 Win
TAMPA, Fla. – The Memphis Tigers went on the road and defeated South Florida, 99-81, Wednesday night to improve to 18-6 and 8-3 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) at the Yuengling Center. Fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams was Memphis' leading scorer (24) while adding five rebounds and a pair of...
dallasexpress.com
Irving Wows Mavericks in First Game
Kyrie Irving’s first game with the Dallas Mavericks was met with rave reviews. The eight-time All-Star scored 24 points in the Mavericks’ 110-104 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Irving was traded to the Mavericks from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and was in the starting lineup...
chatsports.com
Four-Game Road Trip Begins in LA
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team begins a four-game road trip in Los Angeles Friday, taking on USC at Galen Center at 7 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Networks. The Ducks seek to snap their season-long three-game skid after dropping home games to Colorado (63-53) and No. 7 Utah (100-92) over the weekend. Sunday, Endyia Rogers dropped a career-high 35 points for her league-leading third 30-point outing of the season.
chatsports.com
The Pistons Pulse: Pistons and NBA Trade Deadline Primer
The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press. THE PISTONS PULSE GEAR IS HERE!!!!. Omari and I bring you a full Detroit Pistons and...
chatsports.com
Aidan Hutchinson wins 2022 Pepsi Rookie of the Year
The NFL announced on Thursday that Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has won the “Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year” award. “There were so many talented players in this rookie class, so it’s quite an honor for me to be named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year,” Hutchinson said via press release. “Considering some of the past Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year winners, taking home this award feels surreal, and I want to thank all the fans who believed in me and voted for me. It is amazing to see the support from fans week after week, and I am ready to start the offseason and get out there for an even better season next year.
chatsports.com
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
Comments / 0