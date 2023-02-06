The NFL announced on Thursday that Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has won the “Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year” award. “There were so many talented players in this rookie class, so it’s quite an honor for me to be named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year,” Hutchinson said via press release. “Considering some of the past Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year winners, taking home this award feels surreal, and I want to thank all the fans who believed in me and voted for me. It is amazing to see the support from fans week after week, and I am ready to start the offseason and get out there for an even better season next year.

