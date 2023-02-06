Read full article on original website
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
Georgia prison warden fired amid corruption charges after GBI investigation
Evidence allegedly tying Adams to internal policy violations came to Oliver’s attention on Friday.
Former warden arrested during smuggling investigation
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A former warden has been arrested on charges related to a smuggling investigation. Brian Dennis Adams, 48, of Waycross, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), bribery, false statements and violation of oath by public officer. Adams was […]
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
How new nursing mothers law could impact Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (S. 1658/H.R. 3110), was recently signed into law on Dec. 29, 2022. The bill expands workplace protections for employees with a need to express breast milk. Specifically, it expands the requirement that employers provide certain accommodations for such employees. Additionally, time spent to express breast […]
WSAV-TV
Day 12 of Murdaugh double murder trial ends with testimony from expert witness
Murdaugh's financial crimes were highlighted during Wednesday's trial. Day 12 of Murdaugh double murder trial ends with …. Murdaugh's financial crimes were highlighted during Wednesday's trial. Honoring Black History: Promised Land Farm. Uncle Bill and Uncle Bob Johnson are the owners of the Promised Land Farm in Montieth, GA. The...
WSAV-TV
Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm
Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm while testifying. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh’s …. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm while testifying. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press...
WATCH LIVE: Track the BigLift Baffin ship traveling into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday will offer a chance to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the Savannah area. The ship was expected to arrive early Wednesday morning but was delayed until Thursday evening to be sure the massive vessel can fit into the Port of Savannah safely. The length of nearly two football […]
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The investigation at this sugar refinery in the day, weeks, and months following that deadly night in 2008 found that management at this plant, at that time knew the dangers of the sugar dust. They had talked about it since the 50s but didn’t do enough to stop the explosion. […]
WSAV-TV
Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after shoving student
A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after …. A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video...
Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras
Georgia Southern University is planning a major upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. With approximately $1.2 million budgeted, the university will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform. Additionally, new cameras will be placed at entrances to our campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies. The end result will be an interconnected network of cameras across the region.
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
Possible breach of contract between the City of Savannah and the Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are learning more tonight about a possible breach of contract between the city and the Savannah Bananas. The team plays at Grayson Stadium but one News 3 viewer tells us that technically they shouldn’t—at least, not right now. In August, the Savannah Bananas left the Coastal Plain League to go […]
Bulloch Tax Commissioner warns of scam letter
This week, the Bulloch County Tax Commissioner’s office is warning taxpayers of a scam that is circulating via mail. The office has received multiple calls and messages about citizens receiving documents threatening seizure of benefits or garnishment of wages due to unpaid tax debt. When a representative from the office attempted to call the number on the scam document, the line went straight to either music or a long ringing tone.
Retired Port Wentworth police chief was accused of financial misconduct
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – New records shed light on the sudden retirement of Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby. The former chief said last week that he was forced to leave the post by the city. “This was a forced retirement it is not what I planned,” he told WSAV. In response to a […]
wtoc.com
Three people injured, lock down at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been injured at the Smith State Prison in Glennville. According to Tattnall County Sheriff Sapp, two people were airlifted and another person was taken by an ambulance to a hospital. Sheriff Sapp says a fight broke out at around 8 p.m. The prison...
wtoc.com
Documents detail reasons as to why Port Wentworth police chief retired
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all in the documents given to WTOC by Port Wentworth’s legal team - a timeline going back six months documenting how now retired chief Matt Libby violated city and police policy. What triggered an investigation was an almost $20,000 purchase for software....
Ellen Diane (Rawls) Hodge
Ellen Rawls Hodge was born on April 11, 1947 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late George (Buddy) and Rosa Lee Rawls. She was a native of Bulloch County, Georgia but lived her latter years in Clermont, Florida. On January 31, 2023, God called her from labor to reward. “Servant of God well done, rest from thy love employ the battled fought, the victory won, enter thy master’s joy.” Ellen was greatly loved by so many and will be missed.
Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
jdledger.com
Altamaha Bank ATM Machine Robbed
The City of Hazlehurst Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the theft of $139,000 from an Altamaha Bank ATM in Hazlehurst. According to Police Chief Ken Williams, on Jan. 6 at 12:23 a.m. at least three individuals wearing masks or face coverings, hoods, sweatshirts and gloves, stole a pickup truck from a residence on Hillcrest Avenue, drove it to the bank and used the vehicle to open the ATM with a chain. They left the stolen vehicle at the scene and left in a vehicle of unknown description.
