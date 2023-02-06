Read full article on original website
horoscope of the day
Today may be a difficult day for Virgo, as their professional confidence could be shaken due to the unbalanced aspect between the Gemini moon and Mercury. To avoid further harm to their ego, Virgo should avoid speaking on topics they are not knowledgeable about, and should double-check their work to avoid any clerical errors. Later in the day, Virgo should take some time to have fun and work on a creative project to help lift their spirits. However, they should be wary of deception or confusion in their love life later tonight, when the moon squares off with Neptune.
As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): When's the last time you checked to see if you were on the same page with a loved one? It's time to get reacquainted. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): Having problems with a friend of a friend? The rivalry you feel may be self-induced. Examine the emotional buttons being pushed in you.
Say hello to the *new* you, stargazers. The beginning of a the year is always a treat, because it provides us with a clean slate, and your February 2023 horoscope is no exception. After getting down to business in January, the cosmos is supporting us all as we step into this brand new dimension of reality.
Kudos to making through the first month of the new year 2023, and now February is here. There might have been post-holiday hangover, the pressure of continuing the new year resolutions coupled with hangover and nostalgia of the past year. Check out your monthly horoscope here and know how the stars of your fate will impact your life, love, career, education, job, marriage, business, finances and health. Here's how it will affect all zodiac signs. Know the opportunities and challenges that you will be coming across this month.
Have you noticed a very recent shift in your energy, in the way you feel about your outer world? About your own trajectory at this moment in time? Prepare to shift and turn on a dime in a way you would never expect. Welcome to Aquarius season. On steroids. This isn't just for this month, it's for the next couple years!
February begins with a five-card tarot spread asking, “What do we need to know this month?” In this tarot reading for February 2023, the message is to follow your ambitions, collaborate with others, and keep your passion burning. What Is Tarot?. Tarot cards originated in Italy as playing...
February kicks off with a fiery and passionate full moon in Leo on February 5. Several days later, on February 11, Mercury enters Aquarius, allowing us to comprehend matters from a new lens. The Sun swims into Pisces on February 18, activating our imagination, intuition, and creativity. The new moon in Pisces and the Venusian shift into Aries on February 20 energizes our hearts and desires. It’s a great time to open ourselves up to every opportunity and possibility — the world is ours to explore and conquer! Continuing reading to find out what your February 2023 horoscope as in store for you this month.
Your horoscope for the week of January 30 to February 5 says things should be pretty chill for most of the week as the universe steers clear from major aspects and transits that might mess with your mojo between Monday and Thursday. Keep your head down and thank your lucky stars for a mostly uneventful work week. However, on Friday, the support-seeking dwarf planet Ceres goes retrograde while partnered with relationship-focused yet sometimes self-absorbed Libra, which can throw us all into “me mode.” Selfishness now leads to an overall imbalance in our personal relationships as focusing on anyone other than yourself...
After a sluggish start to the year, your desire for a fun change of pace and scenery is at an all-time high. Luckily for you, February's cosmic forecast delivers the creative vision and forward movement you need to take the next steps on your journey. With no planets retrograde for the first time since April 2022 and the sun continuing its innovative expedition through future-oriented Aquarius until Feb. 18, expect your youthful passion and purpose for life to slowly reemerge. This is especially true around Feb. 5 when the liberating Leo full moon blazes through the sky.
It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day! There’s so much to look forward to, because three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 23 to 29. If Capricorn season felt like an eternity, the worst is over. The good news is, in addition to both Mercury and Mars stationing direct this past season, Capricorn’s cardinal earth helped us hunker down on our professional commitments, and master our sense of authority in the process. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Aquarius is encouraging you to cultivate your ingenious attributes, and surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share similar...
Your sign's 2023 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Sagittarius personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full February 2023 horoscope. Welcome to February 2023, Sagittarius. At the end of January, when the eccentric planet Uranus went...
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Is this thing on, universe? The February 2023 planetary lineup is relatively uneventful—blessed by the fact that there are no retrograde planets in the sky! (Wait…cognitive dissonance moment…)
Valentine's Day is a special occasion for many people to express their love and affection for their significant other. However, not everyone is lucky in love and some may be wondering who their perfect zodiac match is. In this article, we will take a look at each zodiac sign and who they match well with for Valentine's Day.
Love is many things to many people: all you need, a rose you aught not pick, a kind of amnesia, many a splendid thing, promised pain, or just plan old fresh hell. In honor of Valentine’s Day, which reminds us all that red is both the color of arterial blood and romantic affection, we’re bringing you a list of the zodiac signs that are the easiest to love and as such, never at a lack for friends, admirers, imitators, suitors and social media stalkers. I am not suggesting that being easy to love is an innately positive trait. I think conflating...
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The second full moon of the year is somehow already here, and this time, it's in the sign of Leo and will peak on Sunday, February 5, around 1:30 p.m. EDT.
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Cupid’s arrow is going to be extra favorable on February 14th for a lot of the signs. Whether you’re single and putting yourself out there, or in a relationship with your soulmate — V-Day is going to be an undeniably connected, and romantic affair due to the fact that there is a conjunction between Venus in Pisces and Neptune in Pisces throughout the day. When the planet of genuine connection crashes into the planet of daydreaming and deeper vision — sparks start to fly, and romance runs high. Your wishes when it comes to love, and what your heart desires, are being heard. Buckle up!
As we continue into the new year, many of us are curious to know what the future holds for us in the month of February. With the help of tarot cards, we can gain insight and guidance for the coming month.
Your Valentine's Day horoscope takes a look at what your star sign might expect and the fascinating history behind this celebration of love
