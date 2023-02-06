ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Listen to new Broncos HC Sean Payton's plan for QB Russell Wilson

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Sean Payton gave his first press conference as the Denver Broncos new head coach on Monday and was immediately asked what everyone has been wondering as of late. What is his plan for quarterback Russell Wilson?

“Look, there are a couple positions – quarterback is certainly one of them in our league – that get scrutinized very well,” Payton responded. “Obviously it wasn’t the type of season he wanted to have. I do feel like the last couple of weeks we saw a little bit more of what we were expecting or accustomed to.”

“I think the No. 1 job for us as coaches in evaluating our players is what do they do really well and then, let’s try to put them in those positions,” Payton continued. “At least that’s a starting point, and I think that’s important to highlight their strengths and also to minimize any weaknesses.”

“Here’s what I know – I know he is a hard worker, he’s an extremely hard worker. That’s important. And I think you take that skillset, he’s won a lot of games in Seattle.

“Then you go from there . . . ”

Here’s a clip from Monday’s presser.

Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Makes It Clear He Can Still Play, Despite Retirement

Tom Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl champ, three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler by having immense pride in his work.  It doesn't appear that attribute is going away any time soon despite the future Hall of Famer's retirement announcement.  Discussing the subject with co-host Jim ...
