Vladimir Tarasenko is going to the New York Rangers in a trade that answers another big move by a rival and sets the stage for more to come before the March 3 deadline. The Rangers acquired the prolific scoring winger and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday for conditional 2023 first- and 2024 fourth-round picks, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner. Tarasenko gives New York even more of an offensive boost in the hopes of making another deep playoff run following a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Final. The 31-year-old Russian has 29 points in 38 games this season but is also a proven scorer who has surpassed 30 goals six times in his NHL career. Getting Tarasenko comes on the heels of the New York Islanders acquiring 30-goal-scoring center Bo Horvat from Vancouver and signing him to a $68 million, eight-year extension.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO