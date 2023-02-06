Read full article on original website
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Keanu Reeves Begged For Nearly 2 Decades for a Sequel to This Movie, And It’s Finally Happening
It’s been nearly 20 years since Keanu Reeves brought us the now cult-classic film Constantine. When the 2005 film hit the silver screen, fans of the comic book Hellblazer for which Constantine was based flocked to the theaters. However, the Keanu Reeves-led action movie didn’t make huge waves throughout the entertainment industry during its initial release.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Natalie Portman Kept Messing up Her Lines in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Because of Anthony Hopkins
Natalie Portman had difficulty acting alongside Anthony Hopkins after being such a fan of his for so long.
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Tried and Failed to Capture Clint Eastwood’s Western Movie Career
'Gunsmoke' star Burt Reynolds wanted a movie career similar to Clint Eastwood after leaving the Western television show, but it took time for him to find his own path.
Keanu Reeves Says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Was the ‘Hardest Physical Role I’ve Ever Had’
Keanu Reeves confesses he has never been pushed harder physically than he was while filming the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise. “John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” Reeves told Total Film. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”
Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood
Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
Matthew McConaughey to Voice an 'Ass-Kicking' Secret Agent Elvis Presley in Netflix Adult Animated Series
Matthew McConaughey is set to voice a very different version of The King in Agent Elvis, an adult animated action-comedy series co-created and executive-produced by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. In Agent Elvis, which is on track for a March 2023 release date, McConaughey will portray a fictionalized Elvis Presley, one who is a “global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night” who eventually joins a secret agency as Agent Elvis. The action-comedy follows Presley as he “trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that...
Robert Pattinson Will No Longer Be the Only Batman in the DC Extended Universe
DC Studios boss James Gunn recently announced there's another Batman movie in the works, but it doesn't star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Henry Cavill Joined by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding and Alan Ritchson for the Upcoming War Film
2022 was one of the most shocking years for every Henry Cavill fan. The British actor stunned everyone as he dropped two of his biggest roles to date. Soon after Cavill bid farewell to The Witcher franchise, the Enola Holmes star even put down his Kryptonian suit. However, it seems like the actor is now gearing up to return to the big screens with a new war film.
Keanu Reeves Confirms John Wick 4 Is More John Wick Than Ever
A new Stephen King story makes its way to the big screen. Star Colin Farell knows how many episodes he’ll be wearing gobs of prosthetics for the Penguin TV series. Plus, meet the crew of the USS Titan-A, coming soon to Star Trek: Picard season three. Spoilers will be docking... now.
Patrick Stewart Has Been Told to "Standby" With Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 Return (Exclusive)
If Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness taught us anything at all, it's that Marvel Studios will go to great lengths for fan enjoyment. During the picture, filmmakers brought back characters like Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) while simultaneously introducing new faces such as John Krasinski's ...
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Movie Review: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Find a New Rhythm for the End of a Trilogy
Steven Soderbergh's 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' brings the trilogy to a close on a positive, albeit heavy-handed note. However, Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek deliver great chemistry.
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
"National Velvet": Behind the Scenes of the Beloved Movie Starring Elizabeth Taylor, Mickey Rooney, and Angela Lansbury
It's one of the most beloved feature films of all time, and it made a star out of its then-very young leading lady, who would grow up to be an Oscar-winning actress (and ultimately a Royal Dame!).
Revealing the Nearly Hidden VFX in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Director Joseph Kosinski and DP Claudio Miranda employed high-flying live-action cinematography to create the sense of realism in Top Gun: Maverick, but extensive visual effects work was still required to bring the acrobatic stunts to the screen — everything from adding digitally augmented environments and backgrounds to fully CG aircrafts — reveals production VFX supervisor Ryan Tudhope, who is the guest in a new episode of THR’s Behind the Screen . With 2,400 VFX shots in total, that work was vital to the movie, which is nominated for six Oscars including best picture and visual effects. “Hopefully, most of those...
The Only 9 Best Picture Oscar Nominees That Lost Money
The 2023 Oscar nominations for Best Picture are in, and among the critically acclaimed films on the list, some have nevertheless failed to turn a profit. Among these are director Sarah Polley’s drama “Women Talking,” which has eked out only $2.4 million against an estimated $135 million production budget. Other box office bombs on the […]
