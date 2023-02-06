ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Period Goal Sinks Men’s Hockey

TROY, N.Y. – After tying the game twice in the first two periods, a goal at the 6:11 mark of the third hampered the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team as they were defeated by the Brown Bears by a final score of 3-2 at the Houston Field House Friday night. With the loss, RPI falls to 11-17-1 overal and 6-11-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Brown improves to 9-13-2 and 5-10-2 in ECAC Hockey play.
TROY, NY
Morgan Lee Sets Record in Mile at Boston U.

BOSTON, Mass. - Morgan Lee set the school record in the mile to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's track & field team at the multi-divisional, non team scoring David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University. A senior, Lee registered a time of 4:55.91 to set the RPI...
BOSTON, MA
Rampado Earns ECAC Goaltender of the Month

TROY, N.Y. – Senior goaltender Amanda Rampado of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Women's Hockey team has been named the ECAC Goaltender of the Month, as announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon. Rampado helped the Engineers to a solid 4-4-0 record, ending the month on a three-game win streak....
