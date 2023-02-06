TROY, N.Y. – After tying the game twice in the first two periods, a goal at the 6:11 mark of the third hampered the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team as they were defeated by the Brown Bears by a final score of 3-2 at the Houston Field House Friday night. With the loss, RPI falls to 11-17-1 overal and 6-11-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Brown improves to 9-13-2 and 5-10-2 in ECAC Hockey play.

TROY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO