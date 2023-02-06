Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: [As far as] currently approved therapies for myelofibrosis, we can take these agents one by one. First let's talk about pacritinib. Pacritinib is a JAK2, IRAK1, and now recognized to be an ACVR1 inhibitor. This drug is currently FDA approved for patients with myelofibrosis for initial treatment with platelet count less than 50,000. This approval is based on data from the PERSIST-2 study, as well as the other studies conducted with pacritinib, clearly demonstrating activity for pacritinib in terms of spleen response. And now, as presented at ASH, anemia benefits and in particular, patients with low platelets. It seems to have relatively minimal negative impact on the platelet count, and that is why it can be used safely in patients with platelet count less than 50,000. This is where the approval is, and where it would be appropriate to use as a first-line agent. But keep in mind that in the second-line setting, it is a relevant choice for a patient who has already been treated with one prior JAK inhibitor with any platelet count. Here in that sense, it could have activity and it could be useful when another agent has already been tried.

