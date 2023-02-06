Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Change Treatment Landscape for Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Approval of a novel antibody-drug conjugate ushers in new second-line option. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, with an estimated 13,000 cases diagnosed and 4000 deaths recorded each year.1 Human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most prominent risk factor for cervical cancer. Screenings, including Papanicolaou tests and HPV tests, and preventive HPV vaccines can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. However, limited access to these prevention measures due to health disparities can increase the rate of cervical cancer in underserved patient populations.1,2.
ajmc.com
Dr Jessica Allegretti on Cost-effectiveness Implications of Rebyota Approval for the Prevention of Recurrent CDI
Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, medical director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital, discussed how the FDA’s approval of Rebyota for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) may promote cost effective management of CDI for patients and health systems. Unlike other off-label therapies used...
targetedonc.com
Treatment Options for Patients with Myelofibrosis: Pacritinib, Fedratinib, and Ruxolitinib
Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: [As far as] currently approved therapies for myelofibrosis, we can take these agents one by one. First let's talk about pacritinib. Pacritinib is a JAK2, IRAK1, and now recognized to be an ACVR1 inhibitor. This drug is currently FDA approved for patients with myelofibrosis for initial treatment with platelet count less than 50,000. This approval is based on data from the PERSIST-2 study, as well as the other studies conducted with pacritinib, clearly demonstrating activity for pacritinib in terms of spleen response. And now, as presented at ASH, anemia benefits and in particular, patients with low platelets. It seems to have relatively minimal negative impact on the platelet count, and that is why it can be used safely in patients with platelet count less than 50,000. This is where the approval is, and where it would be appropriate to use as a first-line agent. But keep in mind that in the second-line setting, it is a relevant choice for a patient who has already been treated with one prior JAK inhibitor with any platelet count. Here in that sense, it could have activity and it could be useful when another agent has already been tried.
MedicalXpress
Examining the clinical utility of a digital therapeutic intervention with type 2 diabetes
A recent study in JMIR Diabetes reported that patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) that have elevated levels of blood glucose and glycated hemoglobin are at higher risk of macro- and microvascular complications. The aim of this study was to examine the clinical utility of a digital therapeutic intervention...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
MedicalXpress
What your blood type can tell you about your health
Most people don't think about their blood type unless they need surgery or are planning to donate blood. But we can learn more from our blood types than simply whether or not we can safely accept a transfusion from a donor. Using large, population-wide surveys, researchers have found that certain blood types are associated with greater risks of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers, says hematologist Raymond Comenzo, a professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and medical director of the Blood Bank and Transfusion Medicine Laboratory at Tufts Medical Center.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?
A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
Woman vomiting for two years diagnosed with cannabis-related syndrome
A 23-year-old woman who had been continuously vomiting for two years finally got some respite after her doctors accurately diagnosed the culprit - cannabis. For nearly two years, the woman showed up at the emergency department every month with the same set of systems: nausea, abdominal pain, and throwing up uncontrollably, Business Insider reported.
New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works
Clinical trials using implants have already begun. The post New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works appeared first on Talker.
ajmc.com
Vitamin D Linked to Reduced Diabetes Risk in Adults With Prediabetes
Adjusted analyses showed vitamin D reduced diabetes risk by 15%, with a 3-year absolute risk reduction of 3.3%. Vitamin D has been shown to decrease the risk of diabetes in adults with prediabetes, according to a review published in Annals of Internal Medicine. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 3...
Signs and Symptoms of Crohn’s Disease
Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and discomfort in your digestive system. People with Crohn’s disease may experience a variety of gastrointestinal signs and symptoms including diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, and ulcers. Non-gastrointestinal (stomach-related) symptoms of Crohn’s disease include arthritis, eye inflammation, bone loss, and kidney stones.Symptoms of Crohn’s disease can vary from person to person and depend on several factors including the location and severity of the inflammation in your intestines and what age you begin developing symptoms.In most cases, symptoms begin gradually and worsen over time. Some people with the condition...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
psychologytoday.com
Cachexia: Disordered Eating as a Cancer Side Effect
Cancer cachexia develops during the late stages of cancer and includes symptoms of severe appetite loss, fatigue, and muscle wasting. High levels of inflammation are a possible cause of cancer cachexia. There are currently no cures for cancer cachexia and there are few effective treatments to manage it. Eating disorders...
Healthline
Does Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cause Peripheral Neuropathy?
Peripheral neuropathy is a rare complication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It may also be a side effect of certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. of all new leukemia diagnoses in the United States. Though CLL commonly progresses more slowly than acute leukemias and may never require treatment, it can eventually lead to complications.
Medical News Today
Curcumin and traditional Chinese remedy combo may help treat ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic condition that affects the colon, causing inflammation, ulcers, and related symptoms like bloody stool. Management of ulcerative colitis may involve taking medications, undergoing surgeries, and modifying diet to avoid triggering symptoms. Data from two studies shared at the Crohn’s and Colitis Congress 2023 found that...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Belimumab for Systemic Sclerosis Treatment
Belimumab was the first and only approved biologic for active systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis in more than 50 years, including for pediatric patients. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to belimumab (Benlysta; GSK) for the potential treatment of systemic sclerosis. Systemic sclerosis, which affects just 2.3 to...
ajmc.com
Is Gender Linked to Differences in COPD Symptoms and Cardiac Disease?
Gender-specific chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) symptoms identify differences among men and women as good predictors for cardiac comorbidities. A relationship was identified between gender and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that may be useful from a clinical standpoint for better diagnosing and predicting of cardiac comorbidities. Many studies have...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Brenzavvy Approved in United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) as the latest addition to the SGLT2 inhibitor class of type 2 diabetes drugs, according to a press release from TheracosBio, the maker of the new drug. SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of type 2 diabetes drugs that have...
labroots.com
Tzield: Newest Type 1 Diabetes Drug
Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is a autoimmune genetic disease that results in a person’s pancreas not making enough insulin to sustain themselves. Insulin helps the sugar from a meal enter your body's cells to be broken down into energy for the body to use. Without insulin, your body is not absorbing any sugar, nor is it breaking down sugar to create energy. Potential complications of untreated Type 1 diabetes include heart disease, kidney problems, delayed wound healing, eye problems, and more.
Mother diagnosed with cancer after blood found in her stool during pregnancy
A woman who has been diagnosed with colon cancer said her symptoms completely disappeared after giving birth.Jennaca Russ, 37, started experiencing blood in her stool and anaemia – lack of enough healthy red blood cells – in her second trimester of pregnancy.Russ, who is a nurse, noticed the problem and visited a doctor who assured her that her symptoms were caused by the pregnancy. She went on to book a colonoscopy – a test to check inside your bowels – for November 2022.After giving birth to her first child in October 2022, Russ’s symptoms stopped. As a result, she did...
