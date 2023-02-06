Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Wave 3
I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars to blowout their tires. No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked. Traffic is blocked to one lane with cones and there are Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles there to help direct traffic.
Wave 3
I-65 North crash involving multiple vehicles causing delays at Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 involving four vehicles. MetroSafe confirmed that a call came in at 7:05 a.m. about the crash on I-65 North at KY-841 in the Gene Snyder Freeway at Exit 10. One of those vehicles is facing the wrong direction and there was also a semi-trailer truck involved in the crash.
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on Greenbelt Highway near Johnsontown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police traffic unit is investigating after a fatal crash Thursday morning involving two vehicles on the Greenbelt Highway early. It happened around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD. Officers from the 3rd Division responded to a report of a crash on Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown getting 10 new traffic roundabouts
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown, get ready for a whole lot of roundabouts. A big road safety construction project is supposed to be starting in the city soon that will add 10 roundabouts to the area. Learn about roundabout safety in the player above. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,...
WKYT 27
Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg. Police say the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.
wdrb.com
Shively police looking for Ford Escape involved in hit-and-run crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a Ford Escape involved in a hit-and-run that damaged two vehicles and sent a person to the hospital. It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Dixie Highway. A red Ford Escape hit two other cars before hitting a person sitting at...
WLKY.com
Fatal crash temporarily shuts down portion of Jefferson County, IN highway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A person is dead after a crash in southern Indiana Tuesday morning. It happened in Jefferson County, Indiana around 6:30 a.m. on State Road 256. It was initially reported as a serious accident involving a single vehicle, but Jefferson County dispatch later confirmed that a fatality was involved.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
Wave 3
Snow/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking rain/wind over the next couple of days with Thursday AM from roughly 4am-7am being the most at risk for the strongest of wind gusts. More on that setup and the rain to some snow Friday Night---in the video!
Hardin County family in need of assistance after devastating house fire
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County family is in need of dire assistance after a house fire destroyed everything they owned over the weekend. John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools, said the family of a student who attends Meadow View Elementary School "just hasn't been able to find any help."
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
wdrb.com
60-year-old Jefferson County, Indiana man dies after fiery car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after crashing his car into a tree in Jefferson County, Indiana on Tuesday, according to police. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of West State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire.
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
WTVQ
Rare opossum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky
Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news release from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind “fluffy snowball” look. According to a news...
wdrb.com
3 juveniles arrested in Smoketown neighborhood after vehicle stolen, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were arrested in the Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday after stealing a car, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police learned about a carjacking around noon. Police saw the car that had been stolen driving erratically. Police tried to stop the...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn Denham, of Louisville. It happened on...
wdrb.com
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
wdrb.com
The Bungalos sub-division bringing smaller, more affordable homes to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smaller, more affordable homes are coming to Oldham County. Construction has begun on The Bungalos, a planned sub-division of 40 small homes located on Clifford Lane, near downtown La Grange. The homes will be sized between 900 and 1,200 square feet, according to Key Homes, the developer.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Focusing on a low pressure that will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts into overnight Wednesday through Thursday AM. Some of the wind gusts could reach over 50 mph so we’ll be watching that. Another low pressure moves in Friday Night/Saturday but this time,...
wdrb.com
Gas company takes responsibility, apologizes for carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CenterPoint Energy is taking responsibility for carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana over Christmas weekend. The company issued a statement Tuesday that said too much propane was added into the natural gas system. The mistake led to more than 100 calls of carbon monoxide issues in...
