Washington State

Upworthy

A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
justpene50

Two Men Thought They Crossed the Creek Each Day on a Log, Then One Day it Moved and They Realized it was a Crocodile

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. My grandfather was a large-scale rice farmer back in his heyday. According to my mother, he would rise very early when they were kids to get to the farm. So, he and his friend, also a farmer, would rise between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to make the several-miles-long trek to the farm before sunrise. If you are aware of anything about rice farming it is done on several acres and always close by an abundant supply of water.
Parents Magazine

How Moving in With My In-laws Became a Launch Pad and a Lesson

Twenty-five years ago, my husband and I sat on the edge of our bed in a small one-bedroom apartment, contemplating if we should give up our independence and move in with his parents. We were raising a one-year-old daughter and had a baby on the way, and although we were both college grads, employed, and making ends meet, we weren't saving any money. But I was more optimistic than my mother-in-law, who said we could never save enough to buy our own house while paying rent.
bookriot.com

My Own Moving Library

I’ve always loved stories about moving libraries — libraries carried on the backs of mules through the Appalachian mountains or maybe a library carried on the back of a dragon. But when it came time for my library to become more mobile, I felt overwhelmed as I faced this seemingly impossible task. How on earth was I going to move over 1,400 books?
Fairfield Sun Times

A Literally Virtual Cowboy

I like words, and I get a kick out of the modern use of “literally.” Whereas “literally” used to mean “interpret exactly as written”, it is now commonly used in the opposite sense, to add emphasis to a statement that is not exactly true, such as “That hot sauce literally set my mouth on fire!” Another fun one is “virtually”, which can mean “almost all”, as in “virtually everyone agrees” – but now more often means “attending online, not in the flesh”, as in “She’s attending the meeting virtually”. Ironically, the connotation “almost all” still applies to online attendance – just ask anyone who multitasks throughout a virtual meeting.
Country Thang Daily

Traveling to Eternity at “Life’s Railway to Heaven”

In life, usually, the best course for us to pursue is the one that is less traveled. Many of us are significantly impacted by gospel songs, which help direct us in the correct direction. That’s why everyone should listen to the gospel hymn “Life’s Railway to Heaven,” a true gem you should not miss.

