Sun and clouds with scattered rain showers on Tuesday in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NEW : Much cooler conditions overnight.

NEXT: A few scattered showers Tuesday after 6 p.m. Better chance for rain arrives Thursday. Near-record warm expected on Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says scattered showers will arrive Tuesday evening.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 26.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds to start the day, but scattered rain showers are expected after sunset. Highs around 43. Lows around 34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f57fq_0keSmRjG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btln3_0keSmRjG00

WEDNESDAY : Sun and clouds. Mild. Highs around 50. Lows around 34.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers. Highs around 54. Lows around 45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z42n1_0keSmRjG00

FRIDAY : Partly sunny with highs around 55. Record for the date is 55, set in 2001. Rain showers develop at night. Lows around 37.

SATURDAY: Showers are expected, especially early. Highs around 44. Lows around 26.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 43 degrees. Lows around 32.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pyvj1_0keSmRjG00

