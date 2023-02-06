Sun and clouds with scattered rain showers on Tuesday in the Hudson Valley
NEW : Much cooler conditions overnight.
NEXT: A few scattered showers Tuesday after 6 p.m. Better chance for rain arrives Thursday. Near-record warm expected on Friday.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says scattered showers will arrive Tuesday evening.
FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 26.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds to start the day, but scattered rain showers are expected after sunset. Highs around 43. Lows around 34.
WEDNESDAY : Sun and clouds. Mild. Highs around 50. Lows around 34.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers. Highs around 54. Lows around 45.
FRIDAY : Partly sunny with highs around 55. Record for the date is 55, set in 2001. Rain showers develop at night. Lows around 37.
SATURDAY: Showers are expected, especially early. Highs around 44. Lows around 26.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 43 degrees. Lows around 32.
