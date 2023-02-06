Read full article on original website
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports
Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
cruisefever.net
World’s Next New Luxurious Cruise Ship Floats for the First Time
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, operators of the world’s most luxurious cruise fleet, celebrated the float out of their next new cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. The float out marked a construction milestone for the cruise ship that will debut later this year. With the outer structure of the ship complete, work will begin on the final stages of construction. The cruise ship is under construction at the Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In The Caribbean For 2023: Top 5 Luxury Vacation Spots Recommended By Experts
The Caribbean region is a famous luxury destination for visiting the tropics on vacation. It’s mainly because of this place’s enormous, luxurious, and top-notch hotels. The amenities, services, and location— everything in these hotels account for a perfect stay surrounded by blue water. The best hotels in the Caribbean are waiting, it’s up to you to book the trip.
msn.com
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
TravelPulse
Can Tourists Please Stop Acting Like Idiots in Italy?
We're only in early February, but there's already a solid contender for this year’s “Worst Actor In an Italian Tourist Role” award. In case you missed our story, an American in Florence drove his rental car across the medieval and—most importantly in this context—pedestrian-only Ponte Vecchio Bridge while looking for a parking spot.
Inside a 19th-Century Building That Been Transformed Into a Luxury Hotel in the South of France
Looks like there’s a new glam hotel splashing down in the French Riviera. After expanding throughout Europe for the past year, Anantara Hotels & Resorts is welcoming its newest property in the South of France. Located along Nice’s signature boardwalk in the Golden Square, the luxe resort is housed inside a 19th-century heritage building that has been given a second life thanks to an extensive two-year renovation. The hotel’s neoclassical decor embodies that rich 175-year-old history with its Belle Èpoque–era ambiance, neutral palette and golden accents; the aesthetic and overall design were helmed jointly by the award-winning David Collins Studio,...
The Blonde Abroad
Travel Bucket List for 2023
Every year, I like to put together a “travel bucket list” with inspiration for the coming year…a mood board for adventures, if you will. In taking a look at Expedia’s travel trends for 2023, it was really fun to see that so many of our thoughts about travel line up.
Prince’s Massive Former Estate in Turks and Caicos Is Now Available for Vacation Rentals
Want to vacation like Prince? It’s as easy as booking this new Turks & Caicos offering. Fans of the late Purple Rain singer can now stay at his former private villa, the glamorous Emara Estate, found within the tropical archipelago. Sitting on eight acres of land in Providenciales, the 17-bedroom mansion has every bit of glitz and high style that you’d expect a rock star pad to have, including unobstructed views of that famous clear-blue ocean from every vantage point. And you’re in luck: 33 of your friends and family can tag along on the tranquil getaway, as the expansive property...
cntraveller.com
Win a four-night Greek getaway for two in one of the most stylish resorts in the Aegean courtesy of Sani Resort
We’re giving away a four-night stay for two guests at Sani Resort, a luxurious Greek resort on the shore of the glittering Aegean Sea. The prize includes a full-board stay and dine around programme upgrade, complimentary airport transfers, one complimentary spa treatment in one of the resort’s five Anne Semonin spas, a tennis session at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre, and flight costs up to a total of £500.
thediscoveriesof.com
A Comprehensive Guide to Driving Iceland’s Ring Road
Driving Iceland’s Ring Road? Here’s what you need to know when planning your road trip. There’s a tiny country in the middle of the ocean that’s unlike anywhere else in the world. Iceland, although small, has managed to captivate visitors with its eerie landscapes and small-town...
A Curated Guide to Rome: Where to Eat, Stay and Play in the Eternal City
The advantage Marco Simone has over other destination golf courses is that no other links have Rome, one of the world’s most sophisticated and captivating luxury centers, just down the road. And the Eternal City is humming with openings, exhibitions and buzzy dining and imbibing spots—some of which, such as those below, merit a trip in their own right. Where to Stay Rome is rediscovering true dolce vita–style hospitality, with the grand Via Veneto welcoming the recently opened W Hotel, spanning adjacent 19th-century palazzi, as well as the Rosewood when it opens in 2024. The beginning of 2023, however, belongs to Six Senses...
Caribbean tour for the signal old woman
The Caribbean is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and warm weather. With so many beautiful islands to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which one is the best for meeting young people while also providing a safe and comfortable experience for older women. After considering various factors such as accessibility, safety, and fun activities, we believe that the best Caribbean country for these specific requirements is Jamaica.
The Orient Express train heads out to sea as the world’s largest sailing ship
The Orient Express Silenseas is a new holiday destination for the super-rich
cntraveler.com
The Cheapest Nicest All-Inclusive Resorts, From Crete to Cancun
A lot rests on the all-inclusive resort. In making your reservation, you are putting all of your vacation’s meals, excursions, and entertainment in the hands of one single property. Accordingly, the price tags are often large ones—although this ballooned upfront fee is offset by the costs saved throughout the remainder of your stay. That being said, if you are seeking an all-inclusive resort on a budget, this does not mean you are entirely out of luck.
