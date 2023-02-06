Admittedly, we’re not sure if any possible sequence of words could string together an opening paragraph more interesting than this headline; sure, we could crack a joke about Matthew McConaughey being hot on the heels of Austin Butler’s Grammy-nominated, Golden Globe-winning turn as the King of Rock, or throw in an anecdote about how Netflix is destined to cancel this one since it’s an animated series, but we’re instead just going to accept the fact that the world we live in, with all of its parody-worthy antics, can capture the imagination better than any piece of writing can.

3 DAYS AGO