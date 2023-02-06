ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
wegotthiscovered.com

It sounds made up, but Matthew McConaughey really is voicing Elvis in an R-rated Netflix animated spy series

Admittedly, we’re not sure if any possible sequence of words could string together an opening paragraph more interesting than this headline; sure, we could crack a joke about Matthew McConaughey being hot on the heels of Austin Butler’s Grammy-nominated, Golden Globe-winning turn as the King of Rock, or throw in an anecdote about how Netflix is destined to cancel this one since it’s an animated series, but we’re instead just going to accept the fact that the world we live in, with all of its parody-worthy antics, can capture the imagination better than any piece of writing can.
Refinery29

Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood

Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
NEW JERSEY STATE
TVLine

Matthew McConaughey to Voice an 'Ass-Kicking' Secret Agent Elvis Presley in Netflix Adult Animated Series

Matthew McConaughey is set to voice a very different version of The King in Agent Elvis, an adult animated action-comedy series co-created and executive-produced by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. In Agent Elvis, which is on track for a March 2023 release date, McConaughey will portray a fictionalized Elvis Presley, one who is a “global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night” who eventually joins a secret agency as Agent Elvis. The action-comedy follows Presley as he “trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that...
Gizmodo

Keanu Reeves Confirms John Wick 4 Is More John Wick Than Ever

A new Stephen King story makes its way to the big screen. Star Colin Farell knows how many episodes he’ll be wearing gobs of prosthetics for the Penguin TV series. Plus, meet the crew of the USS Titan-A, coming soon to Star Trek: Picard season three. Spoilers will be docking... now.
Collider

10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West

The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
TEXAS STATE
digitalspy.com

Batman '90s movies with Val Kilmer and George Clooney get 4K Steelbooks

Two of the cult classic Batman movies from the 1990s are getting deluxe 4K Steelbook releases this year. While they were controversial in their time, fans have come around on director Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever (1995) and Batman and Robin (1997) in more recent years. Batman Forever featured Val Kilmer...
The Hollywood Reporter

Revealing the Nearly Hidden VFX in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Director Joseph Kosinski and DP Claudio Miranda employed high-flying live-action cinematography to create the sense of realism in Top Gun: Maverick, but extensive visual effects work was still required to bring the acrobatic stunts to the screen — everything from adding digitally augmented environments and backgrounds to fully CG aircrafts — reveals production VFX supervisor Ryan Tudhope, who is the guest in a new episode of THR’s Behind the Screen . With 2,400 VFX shots in total, that work was vital to the movie, which is nominated for six Oscars including best picture and visual effects. “Hopefully, most of those...

