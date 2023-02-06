ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March

Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
MarketRealist

Walmart Is Testing New Store Layouts — Will It Draw Customers?

The consumer retail giant Walmart started implementing a new layout across 1,000 stores in 2022. Despite a strong customer base and plenty of business from online sales, the retailer wants to continue to impress and draw new customers into its physical stores. To pursue this goal, Walmart is changing store layouts to be more appealing.
WBOY 12 News

Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks Kroger receipt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Ty D.

Shoppers Outraged Over Walmart's Failure to Keep Up with Technology As Walmart Refuses to Offer Apple Pay

Walmart, the retail giant, has been facing criticism from customers over its decision to not offer Apple Pay. Apple Pay is one of the most popular forms of payment in the country, allowing customers to pay with their phone by placing it near the card reader. Other stores like CVS, Target, Best Buy, and Staples all accept this form of payment, which saves time and eliminates the need for keypad interactions.
M. L. French

Opinion: Customer Surprised by Extra Charge at Starbucks in Target

One woman is shocked that she received an extra charge after making a request during her recent shopping trip. A TikTok user who goes by @mariah7166 went viral recently after posting about her trip to Starbucks inside of a Target store. As of the writing of this article, she has received 2.8 million views on her TikTok post.
Ty D.

Walmart's Text To Shop Feature And Anti-Theft Measures Spark Controversy Among Customers

Some of Walmart’s recent changes have not gone down well with consumers, who are now speaking out against the retailer. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) Walmart is a retail giant that has been offering low prices and a wide range of products for the past 60 years. But with the changing times, Walmart has had to adapt to stay in business. However, some of its recent changes have not gone down well with consumers, who are now speaking out against the retailer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy