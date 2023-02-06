ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Channel 3000

Rent for a Manhattan apartment remains mind-bogglingly high

Even as rents are cooling in some parts of the country, it has never cost more to rent a Manhattan apartment during the month of January as it did last month. January is normally a slow month for housing, but median rent last month was the highest of any January on record and the third highest for any month, according to a report from Douglas Elliman, a brokerage, and Miller Samuel, an appraisal and consultant firm.
MANHATTAN, NY
Channel 3000

Today is National Pizza Day

February 9 is National Pizza Day and a new study confirms what most of us already know. NYC is the top city for pizza lovers. Ken Rosato gives a saucy and cheesy explanation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

