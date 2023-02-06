ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver This Year

It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
DENVER, CO
Cuteness Alert – DIA is Hosting a Fun ‘Puppy Bowl’ and We Can Watch

The Eagles and the Chiefs go head-to-head on February 12, 2023, in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, but on Friday the 10th, it's wet nose-to-wet nose at DIA. There aren't many things cuter than a bunch of puppies pretending to play football; when you raise the stakes and call it a "Puppy Bowl," the cuteness goes off the charts. Denver International Airport has teamed up with a local shelter to kickoff Super Bowl weekend with fun.
DENVER, CO
5 Ways to Get Ongoing Help in NoCo

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Footsteps to Faith Facilitator, Erin O'Roarke, about 5 ways people can get help in Northern Colorado. Homeward Alliance - Helps Individuals and Families Who Face Homelessness. House of Neighborly Service - Help and Resources, Including Food and Clothing for Individuals and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
New, Healthy Fast-Casual Spot In Old Town Needs to Be on Your List

The food options in the Old Town area of Downtown Fort Collins keep growing, as Crisp & Green now has another location on Mountain. Mountain Avenue, east of College in Old Town Fort Collins, has been seeing new businesses coming in, including this new stop for fresh salads and grain bowls. Just south of the hustle-bustle of Old Town Square, it's a great spot to dine and relax.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado City Lands on Worst Cities for Football Fans

Football has been a hot topic around Colorado State University for the last several years. Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium cost $220 million to bring to life. That doesn't happen without having a really intense focus on Football. So how could Fort Collins possibly land on a list that implies...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Monster Jam In Colorado This Week. Ready For Grave Digger?

Monster Jam is back in Colorado to tear things up this weekend for three days. Grave Digger, driven by Kristen Anderson, El Toro Loco, Megaladon, and more will all be there. February in Colorado means it's Monster Truck season, so why not celebrate with one of the most famous Monster Trucks of them all? Grave Digger, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary, is bringing the noise and high-flying destruction back to the Ball Arena this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 10th, 11th, and 12th. So, who's all coming?
DENVER, CO
11 Awesome Things About Colorado State University’s Cam the Ram

Colorado State University's longtime mascot, CAM the Ram is one of the most-lovable of college athletics mascots: Friendly, majestic, with great "Ram" horns. When you attend a CSU game, especially a CSU Football game, seeing CAM out on the field gives you a true "Colorado" feel. Colorado State University put together a list of things you should know about their mascot.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

