Read full article on original website
Kim Bixler
4d ago
Leave it alone.Cali needs to figure out a way to harvest rain water and not let it run into the ocean.
Reply
6
Franko fudrucker
4d ago
Leave it alone. If the natives can harvest it for their own farms, I'm ok with that.
Reply
6
Related
California needs to invest in solutions for the water crisis, not a bullet train
California may soon face a sunk cost argument for the Central Valley portion of the bullet train project. With costs soaring and the merits of high-speed rail heavily debated, some economics experts argue that state officials should invest those resources elsewhere.
westsideconnect.com
Unlike California, Vegas isn’t gambling with its future by squandering water
California, as a whole, doesn’t hold a candle to Las Vegas when it comes to making the tough call on water use. It has less water resources. And it is reducing water use significantly. The reason is simple. Despite creating an oasis for excess in one of the driest...
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Delays and rising costs have given high-speed rail critics an opening, but proponents say that abandoning this crucial project now would be a mistake.
housebeautiful.com
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
foxla.com
Pío Pico: Last California Governor under Mexican rule
LOS ANGELES - He was California’s last governor before it became part of the United States and he served the population proudly not just once, but twice. Pío de Jesus Pico was a man of wealth, power and privilege, and he was Afro-Mexican. He's a part of California’s history that few know today.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
OnlyInYourState
The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit
Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gave Teslas to an isolated farmworker community. Why did the cars vanish overnight?
This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
KSBW.com
From snowpack to groundwater: Here's a look at water supply conditions across California
The first week of February brought only modest amounts of rain and snow but despite that, California's snowpack and many of the state's largest reservoirs are in good shape. According to data tracked by California's Department of Water Resources, the statewide snowpack is at 135% of the average peak. Typically the snowpack peaks in late March to early April.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
Lake Mead Water Levels: Could California Speed Up Recovery?
California recently proposed its own plan for water usage, with Arizona bearing the brunt of the cuts.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs
The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did California drought conditions improve with latest rain? Interactive map shows latest
Drought conditions slightly improved in parts of California, compared to one week ago. The U.S. Drought Monitor — in a weekly update published Thursday — reports the majority or 84.6% of the land in at least “moderate drought,” a nearly five percentage point decrease from last week. The “severe drought” status increased less than one percentage point, while other conditions across the Golden State remained the same for the fourth week in a row.
kcrw.com
Op-ed: Why California controls the fate of the Colorado River
Sure, the river begins in the Colorado Rockies. But in law and practice, the waterway making headlines is clearly the California River. And the first provision of any deal to save the river should rename it accordingly. This condition wouldn’t be about Golden State pride. Instead, a name change would...
This ‘Colorado’ Bridge Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Second snow survey reflects boost from atmospheric river rain events
The Department of Water Resources conducted the second snow survey of the season Feb. 1 at Phillips Station, reflecting the affect earlier atmospheric river events had on the region’s water supply. The manual survey recorded 85.5 inches of snow depth and a snow-water equivalent of 33.5 inches, which is...
California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers
This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
vidanewspaper.com
California Voters Will Decide On A Veto Referendum Repealing The Oil And Gas Regulation Law In 2024
The California Secretary of State announced that a veto referendum seeking to repeal Senate Bill 1137 (SB 1137) had qualified for the 2024 ballot on Feb. 3. If upheld by voters, SB 1137 would require all oil or gas production facilities or wells within a health protection zone to comply with new regulations. Health protection zones are areas within 3,200 feet of a sensitive receptor. Sensitive receptors include residences, education facilities, daycare centers, colleges and universities, community resource centers, health care facilities, live-in housing, prisons and detention centers, and any building housing a business open to the public.
Comments / 13