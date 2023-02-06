ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, OR

Patricia Alberta VanDomelen

 2 days ago

March 17, 1924 – January 26, 2023 - Patricia Alberta VanDomelen, 98, a longtime resident of the Banks community died Thursday, January 26, 2023, after a full and happy life.

Services have been held.

Patty was born on March 17, 1924, in Roy, Oregon. She was the oldest of eleven children born to Joseph and Catherine (Vandehey) Hermens.

Patty worked at Providence Hospital in Portland during the war and met her future husband at a wedding dance in Roy. They were married on June 27, 1946, in Yamhill.

Following the marriage, the couple settled on acreage purchased from Bob’s parents where they built their first house from lumber salvaged from an old one-room schoolhouse. With a growing family, they eventually built a bigger house on the property where they raised their six children and continued to live for the majority of their lives.

Patty was a first-rate homemaker. She sewed clothes for her children, had a garden and canned most of their fruits, vegetables, pickles, jams and jellies. She baked her own bread and churned butter for the family.

Patty took great pride in her beautiful dahlia garden. She and Bob were quite the crafters. They made all kinds of wooden planters, Kleenex and toilet paper holders, doll clothes and sock monkeys. Most of those items were donated to the yearly church holiday bazar.

After Bob’s death in 2011, Patty stayed in the farmhouse until 2017 when she moved to The Elms in Forest Grove.

Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son Richard; her parents and 6 siblings.

Survivors include five children and their spouses, Linda and Roger Jensen of Portland, Shirley Kalhar of Troutdale, Beverly and Michael Vandecoevering of Canby, Lois and Rick Miller of Banks, Bill and Vicky VanDomelen of Banks; siblings, Rita VanDomelen, Jim Hermens, Larry Hermens and Marie Jorgensen; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

The family suggests remembrances in Patty’s name to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
