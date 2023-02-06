ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead

By Associated Press
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

Police say an 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Funeral Home Discovers Woman Breathing in Body Bag

Staff at an Iowa funeral home got a real shock when they unzipped a body bag and found the “corpse” inside was still breathing. The Des Moines Register reports that the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Iowa declared the 66-year-old Alzheimer’s patient dead on Jan. 3 and shipped her off to The Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory. That’s where staffers saw her chest moving and called 911. The hospital determined she was alive but unconscious and she was transferred to hospice care and died two days later. The nursing home is being fine $10,000 for the screw-up.Read it at Des Moines Register
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The US Sun

Mom and two sons, aged 3 and 9, found frozen to death after going on the run believing people were trying to kill her

A MOTHER-OF-THREE and her two young sons have been found dead from hypothermia in a field. Monica Latrice Cannady, 35, fled on foot in Pontiac, Michigan, with her daughter Lillie age 10, and her two sons Malik age 3, and Kyle age 9, during a mental health episode because she was convinced someone was out to kill her, according to Oakland County authorities.
PONTIAC, MI
Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
iheart.com

Florida Woman Dies After Falling from Southwest Walkway

A Florida woman who fell on a walkway as she tried to board a Southwest plane in February of last year, has died. According to a lawsuit filed against the airline, 25-year-old Gaby Assouline, who used a wheelchair due to a genetic muscle condition, asked for assistance getting down the walkway but employees refused to help her. As she made her way down the jetway, her wheelchair tipped over causing her to fall and suffer a severe head injury that left her paralyzed from the neck down.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
PORT HURON, MI
Nik

Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral Parlor

The family-owned Sunset Mesa funeral parlor operating out of Montrose, Colorado was dissecting and selling parts of over 550 corpses without permission, according to testimony that was heard last week in a sentencing trial. 46-year-old Megan Hess, the former funeral home owner, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on January 3rd, 2023. This is a huge victory for the victims who have had the bodies of their loved ones desecrated.
MONTROSE, CO
The Independent

Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate

Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy