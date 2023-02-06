National Enquirer, caught in 'catch-and-kill' scandal, sold
The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued tabloid that engaged in “catch-and-kill” practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, is being sold.
