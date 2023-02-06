ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

K99

Colorado City Lands on Worst Cities for Football Fans

Football has been a hot topic around Colorado State University for the last several years. Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium cost $220 million to bring to life. That doesn't happen without having a really intense focus on Football. So how could Fort Collins possibly land on a list that implies...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

5 Ways to Get Ongoing Help in NoCo

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Footsteps to Faith Facilitator, Erin O'Roarke, about 5 ways people can get help in Northern Colorado. Homeward Alliance - Helps Individuals and Families Who Face Homelessness. House of Neighborly Service - Help and Resources, Including Food and Clothing for Individuals and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Is This Truly Colorado’s Best City For Valentine’s Day?

With fellow Coloradans getting ready to celebrate the day of love next week, one Colorado city stands above the rest as Colorado's best place for Valentine's Day. Agree?. This is The Best City To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Colorado. Roses are red, violets are blue, and I'm all set for...
COLORADO STATE
K99

See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver This Year

It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
DENVER, CO
K99

Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals

When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Monster Jam In Colorado This Week. Ready For Grave Digger?

Monster Jam is back in Colorado to tear things up this weekend for three days. Grave Digger, driven by Kristen Anderson, El Toro Loco, Megaladon, and more will all be there. February in Colorado means it's Monster Truck season, so why not celebrate with one of the most famous Monster Trucks of them all? Grave Digger, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary, is bringing the noise and high-flying destruction back to the Ball Arena this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 10th, 11th, and 12th. So, who's all coming?
DENVER, CO
K99

How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban

Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Help Give Back to United Way at Old Chicago This Month!

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with United Way of Weld County's Senior Manager of Philanthropy, Emily Tilton, about the upcoming Give Back Events in Northern Colorado and how community members and local businesses can get involved. United Way of Weld County's Give Back Events will occur on...
GREELEY, CO
K99

Star Trek Doctor Making a House Call In Colorado In June 2023

The Chief Medical Officer of the Starship Enterprise will be making a house call in Colorado this summer. Set a course for Denver. Fan Expo Denver is coming up from June 30 through July 2, 2023, and with it, a number of your favorite stars. Save your pennies, grab your Sharpie, and get ready to meet the good doctor face-to-face.
DENVER, CO
K99

Cuteness Alert – DIA is Hosting a Fun ‘Puppy Bowl’ and We Can Watch

The Eagles and the Chiefs go head-to-head on February 12, 2023, in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, but on Friday the 10th, it's wet nose-to-wet nose at DIA. There aren't many things cuter than a bunch of puppies pretending to play football; when you raise the stakes and call it a "Puppy Bowl," the cuteness goes off the charts. Denver International Airport has teamed up with a local shelter to kickoff Super Bowl weekend with fun.
DENVER, CO
K99

Aaron Rodgers to Denver Finally, but Different Kind of Mile High

This time a year ago, everyone across Colorado was excited by the possibility of a shiny new quarterback making his way from Cheese Country to Broncos Country to be reunited with his former Offensive Coordinator - our brand new, overly excited coach Nathaniel Hackett. In hindsight, Hackett was kind of like that puppy who gets all wound up every time something good happens, only to pee on the rug and leave everyone disappointed in the end.
DENVER, CO
K99

Teacher Tuesday: January’s Teacher of the Month Is Stephanie Caudle

Townsquare Media is saluting teaching excellence in Northern Colorado with Teacher Tuesday. You nominated six local teachers for going above and beyond in January, and we asked you to vote for your favorite educator to be Teacher of the Month. Now, the results are in. January's Teacher of the Month...
EATON, CO
K99

Windsor Man Battles HOA Over Trying to Flush Fun Toilet From Yard

Some things are meant to go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Peas and carrots. Mountains and sunsets. Toilets and holiday decorations. Especially in the front yard. The HOA for the Raindance neighborhood in Windsor would beg to differ on at least one of those. Windsor resident Sean McGarry fell victim...
WINDSOR, CO
K99

