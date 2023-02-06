The iconic group of besties is back, and they’re raising their glasses high in a new poster for Focus Features’ Book Club: The Next Chapter. Hop on board a gondola and explore the world-famous canals of Venice with Diane (Diane Keaton), Carol (Mary Steenburgen), Sharon (Candace Bergen), and Vivian (Jane Fonda). The image reveals the women dressed to kill in classy outfits and taking in the breathtaking views surrounding them. In the background, we see the gorgeous architecture that all of Italy is known for as well as the eye-catching Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute towering over the shoreline. Inviting audiences to turn the page for The Next Chapter, the poster reveals the film’s release date to be this Mother’s Day, May 14.

