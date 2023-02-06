Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night RobberyAbdul GhaniRockland County, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
M-Appeal Acquires Titles by Oscar Winner Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Closes Deals for North America, Taiwan (EXCLUSIVE)
Berlin-based sales company M-Appeal will be handling eight films by Academy Award winner Hamaguchi Ryûsuke made between 2008-2016. The deal follows M-Appeal’s previous collaboration with Hamaguchi and producer Takata Satoshi, of NEOPA Inc., in 2021 on the film “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” which premiered in Berlinale Competition and won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize. “Drive My Car” by Hamaguchi screened in Cannes Competition the same year, before winning Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. The deal includes “Passion,” Hamaguchi’s 2008 graduation film for the School of Film & New Media at Tokyo University of the Arts, as well...
WestEnd Films Boards ‘Untitled Judo’ Co-Directed By Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi & Will Launch Sales At Berlin — EFM
WestEnd Films has acquired world rights to Untitled Judo, a political thriller co-directed by Guy Nattiv (Skin, Golda) and actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi (Holy Spider). The film is currently in post-production. WestEnd Films will launch sales at this year’s European Film Market. The pic is the first feature film to be co-directed by an Iranian and an Israeli filmmaker and follows an Iranian female judoka and her coach as they face life-changing decisions during the Judo World Championships. Elham Erfani (The Case of Sacrifice) is a co-writer on the project. Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q) and co-director Zar Amir Ebrahimi star...
Ralph Fiennes’ ‘Four Quartets’ Gets North American Distribution Deal Ahead Of Stateside Bow At Santa Barbara
EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has acquired all North American distribution rights to Four Quartets, the film version of the Ralph Fiennes-starring stage adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s seminal poem. Directed by Sophie Fiennes, the film will get its U.S. premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival later this week followed by a theatrical release this spring. One of the giants of modern literature, the poet, playwright, critic, and editor T.S. Eliot is best known as one of the central figures of the Modernist movement in poetry. Consisting of four poems published over a six-year period – Burnt Norton, East Coker, The Dry...
‘Birdman’s Alexander Dinelaris & Residente Scripting New Film ‘Porto Rico’
EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award-winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Revenant) is teaming up with multihyphenate René Pérez Joglar, known professionally as Residente, to co-write the new film Porto Rico. Porto Rico is a historical drama based on the life of Puerto Rican revolutionary, José Maldonado Román, known as Águila Blanca (White Eagle), set on the island in the late 19th century. Maldonado Román fought against colonialism by leading a gang of ex-convicts to vindicate Puerto Rico as it sought its identity as a country. “It has been amazing to work with Alex,” said Residente in a statement about the screenwriter he was introduced...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
Saint Omer review – witchcraft and baby killing in extraordinary real-life courtroom drama
Documentary maker Alice Diop delivers a piercing fiction feature in the form of a courtroom drama, based on a real-life case: mysterious, tragic and intimately unnerving. The severity and poise of this calmly paced movie, its emotional reserve and moral seriousness – and the elusive, implied confessional dimension concerning Diop herself – make it an extraordinary experience.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Casa Susanna review – this portrait of queer life in an era of illegality is incredibly moving
This beautiful documentary tells the tale of a 1960s resort that offered total freedom to ‘cross-dressing men’ to be themselves. It’s a poignant, celebratory, sad story
Gersh Signs Jake Van Wagoner Following Sundance Bow Of His Family Film, ‘Aliens Abducted My Parents And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out’
EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed filmmaker Jake Van Wagoner out of Sundance, in a competitive situation. Van Wagoner is the director and producer of the Amblin-esque family film Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out, which world premiered at the Park City festival on January 20 and would ultimately land an extra screening as part of its “Best of Fest” category. The Kids Section title penned by Austin Everett follows Itsy (Emma Tremblay), who is new in town and feels like her life is over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor Calvin (Jacob Buster), who believes his parents (Will...
La Llorona: Hispanic folklore goes mainstream
(THE CONVERSATION) – For more than 500 years, she has wandered, weeping and searching without rest. A ghostly woman in white who is said to have murdered her children, she is doomed to roam the earth, searching for their lost bodies. Though the ghost woman may never recover her own dead children, she will snatch […]
'Book Club: The Next Chapter' Poster Sees the Ladies Cruising the Canals of Venice
The iconic group of besties is back, and they’re raising their glasses high in a new poster for Focus Features’ Book Club: The Next Chapter. Hop on board a gondola and explore the world-famous canals of Venice with Diane (Diane Keaton), Carol (Mary Steenburgen), Sharon (Candace Bergen), and Vivian (Jane Fonda). The image reveals the women dressed to kill in classy outfits and taking in the breathtaking views surrounding them. In the background, we see the gorgeous architecture that all of Italy is known for as well as the eye-catching Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute towering over the shoreline. Inviting audiences to turn the page for The Next Chapter, the poster reveals the film’s release date to be this Mother’s Day, May 14.
Sola Media Acquires Rights to Next Three Animated Films in ‘Sanctuary City’ Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)
Sola Media has acquired international distribution rights for the next three animated features in the “Sanctuary City” franchise, produced by Australian production house Like a Photon Creative. First up will be “Combat Wombat – Back 2 Back,” which will be released theatrically by Universal Pictures in Australia in spring 2024. Sola Media will be selling worldwide rights, excluding Australia/New Zealand and Latin America. First footage will be shown at next week’s European Film Market in Berlin. “Combat Wombat – Back 2 Back” follows caped crusader Maggie Diggins (Deborah Mailman) and trusty side-kick Sweetie (Ed Oxenbould), who face dastardly tech genius Lenny Glick,...
Husband review – squirmingly uncomfortable New York book tour docucomedy
In their follow-up to The New Man, husband-and-wife team Josh Appignanesi and Devorah Baum turn the camera on themselves once more
Watch an exclusive clip from the Oscar-nominated Close, the Belgian boyhood drama unlike anything else
Lukas Dhont's Close, now in theaters, opens on a note of pure, euphoric bliss. It requires no words and barely has any; watching it, you immediately understand what is meant when people describe the movies as a universal language. (Not for nothing, Close has been nominated for the Best International Feature Oscar, in a competitive year.)
‘Cassandro' Review: Gael García Bernal Shines in Lucha Libre Biopic | Sundance 2023
The first time we see Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal) in the wrestling ring, he gets his ass handed to him. Armendáriz is considerably smaller than the wrestler that usually wins the matches in El Paso, but he doesn’t care—he loves being a luchador. When Armendáriz leaves the ring, he isn’t upset about losing, but instead, he's upset that “there’s no art to it,” that his defeat doesn't have the flair and excitement that it deserves, thanks to the lack of style from his opponent.
'Attachment': Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know About the Shudder Original
Romance and horror are two genres that go way back together - from raunchy sex-filled R-rated slasher flicks to stories of disgruntled lovers coming back to haunt their supposed love interests. There’s no shortage of tales that follow the usual tropes, casually employing the all-too-familiar scare tactics with a lazily written storyline. However, once in a while, there comes an unfamiliar and intriguing mystery that explores newer methods of channeling horror using a different narration style. Shudder’s new romantic horror, Attachment, is a refreshingly new take on both genres, mixing elements of story-driven frights straight out of your worst nightmares with queer romance.
Miramax TV & Mediawan Ink Co-Production Deal, Add ‘The Immortals’ Adaptation To ‘Chocolat’ On Joint Slate
Mediawan and Miramax TV have closed a deal to develop and produce together high-end scripted programming, including series and straight-to-platform feature films, for the international marketplace. As Deadline reported in November, the companies already are developing a series based on Miramax’s film Chocolat, which starred Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche. French screenwriter Chloé Marçais (Fais pas ci, fais pas ça) is adapting in her native language, with Nathalie Perus from Atlantique Productions, a Mediawan company, executive producing in France. The companies also are developing a serial adaptation of a best-selling sci-fi conspiracy novel by René Barjavel: Le Grand Secret (English title:...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World’ on PBS, A Docuseries Tracing the Creative and Cultural Trajectory of The Genre Across Five Decades
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (PBS) is a four-part docuseries executive produced by Chuck D of Public Enemy and featuring interviews with a wealth of musicians, artists, scholars, and political thinkers, who trace the history and life cycle of the genre as it grew out of the Bronx in the 1970s and became a global force, and how rappers have made highlighting injustice an integral part of the artform since the moment it all began. FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP-HOP CHANGED THE WORLD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “2020,” Chuck D says over the underlying...
