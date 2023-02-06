Read full article on original website
Related
East Erie fire leads to demolition of structure
An early morning fire broke out in an east Erie neighborhood. Three homes in the 1200 block of East 21st Street were damaged after a fire on Friday. The first calls for the blaze went out around 6:20 a.m. on Friday. The fire reportedly started in the middle house and spread in both directions. “All […]
Erie Parking Authority makes update to meter app
There’s been an update to an app that many city residents may be familiar with. The Erie Parking Authority has updated its parking payment app — Meter-EZ. The parking authority has been using this app since 2018. A local company called “We Create” developed the parking payment app. Representatives spent several months developing a more […]
Fire crews battle three house fire on Erie’s east side
An early morning fire has damaged three houses on Erie’s east side. The first calls for the fire went out at about 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the 1200 block of East 21st Street. City of Erie Code Enforcement could decide that emergency demolition is necessary for the home in the middle. Erie […]
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie's Redevelopment Authority Seeks Contractors for Rehabilitation Projects
The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie received roughly $9 million in total funding to facilitate housing rehabilitation projects. The funding comes from several housing rehabilitation grants for the City of Erie & Erie County, and from the City's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The Redevelopment Authority primarily...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Schools Receive More than $120K in Safety Grants
The state has approved more than $120,000 in safety grants to help make Erie County schools safer. The grants were issued through the competitive Safe Schools Targeted Grant program. More than $15,000 is headed to the Leadership Christian Academy in Fairview. Other Erie schools approved include:. Girard School District: $50,000.
erienewsnow.com
Mercyhurst Students Leave Lasting Legacy at Erie Zoo
This area has plenty of wonderful resources and assets. Let's not forget we have four universities and a medical school, all located within Erie County. Many, many students come to Erie County to attend Mercyhurst University, Gannon, Penn State Behrend, PennWest Edinboro, and LECOM. Most of them aren't going to stay after they graduate. But, we can still remember them thanks to the community projects that they do.
aroundptown.com
Erie Announces Subdivision Development (photos)
The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.
Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)
Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
yourerie
Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from Texas in for 2018 murder
Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from Texas in for 2018 murder. Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from Texas …. Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from Texas in for 2018 murder. 1 courtroom is dedicated to crime on the Las Vegas …
erienewsnow.com
Erie Downtown Development Corporation Cuts Ribbon on Newly Built Parking Garage
The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) cut the ribbon on its newly built parking garage on Tuesday morning. The parking garage is located on 5th & Peach St., where the former McDonald's was located. The new six-story addition will have 312 parking spaces. Daily spaces will be open and available...
yourerie
Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th and Cherry Streets
Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th and Cherry Streets. Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th …. Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th and Cherry Streets. ‘Glad to be back’: East Palestine families start …. Soon after the announcement that the evacuation order in East Palestine was...
Colleagues remember legacy of former Erie County councilman
A longtime former Erie County councilmember is being remembered by his colleagues after passing away on Tuesday. Joe Giles, 79, was an Erie County councilman for 32 years. Erie County Controller Kyle Faust said serving alongside Giles on county council was always a learning experience. He added Giles had a human service education background and […]
erienewsnow.com
Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives
An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
More than a dozen dead animals found by PSP in search of Warren County home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 14 deceased animals were found during a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) search of a property in Warren County. PSP first responded to a residence on Tidioute Enterprise Road in Southwest Township on Feb. 6 for a welfare check. According to a PSP report, the residence was in “deplorable conditions” and […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Council Fills Former Councilwoman Liz Allen's Seat
The Erie City Council has chosen the person who will fill the seat left vacant by Liz Allen. After a second round of public interviews, Council chose Susannah Faulkner to fill the seat, vacated by the recent resignation of Allen. Faulkner works for the Sisters of St. Joseph as a...
explore venango
Former Sasol Facility Catches Fire Near Oil City; No Injuries Reported
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported in a fire that occurred on Tuesday at the former Sasol facility on Route 8 near Oil City. The fire was contained by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, according to Venango County 911. Ben Schwab, the Cornplanter Fire Chief,...
erienewsnow.com
Booker T. Washington Center Hosts Spring Job Fair
An East Erie community center is helping job seekers who are looking for work. Thursday afternoon, CareerLink hosted a job fair at the Booker T. Washington Center. Dozens of people stopped by, to learn more about the job opportunities that are now available. So, is the job market getting better?...
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Special Needs Community Gets A Night to Shine
Friday evening saw Erie's special needs community gather at the Church of the Cross in Fairview for the sixth annual "A Night to Shine" event in Erie. The event had over 150 "guests of honor," of various ages, who all got to walk the red carpet and have their very own prom night, complete with everyone being crowned a king or queen.
erienewsnow.com
Mass Attendance Grows as Pandemic Recedes
The Diocese of Erie has calculated the overall percentage of people attending Mass on Sundays. The overall percentage of people attending Mass grew an average of 6.9 percent, but the figures fall short of pre-pandemic numbers. According to the Diocese of Erie, an average of 26,770 people attend Mass each...
Comments / 0