Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
locosports.info
Boys Basketball: Woodgrove Orchestrates Huge Comeback to Knock Off Riverside
Purcellville, Va. — Sam Mesecar photographed Woodgrove High School’s boys basketball game against Riverside High School in Purcellville on February 6 and posted this photo gallery with 200+ photos! Trailing by as many as 16, the Wolverines put together a huge comeback to win a major Potomac District matchup over the Rams, 61-51.
locosports.info
Girls Basketball: Tuscarora Celebrates Senior Night with Win Over Park View
Leesburg, Va. — Derrick Jerry photographed Tuscarora High School’s girls basketball game against Park View High School in Leesburg on February 6 and posted this photo gallery with 100+ photos! The Huskies celebrated seniors Grace Middleton, Colette Morris, Shaylen Rivera-Jones, Lillie Scheivert, and Camryn Worley with a 56-20 win over the Patriots.
Bay Net
Squad Goals! High School Cheer Teams Compete, Advance To Regionals
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) varsity and junior varsity (JV) cheerleading squads met at St. Charles High School the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2, for the county’s winter cheer competition. The squads are judged for its abilities in tosses, jumps, tumbling, stunts, pyramids as well...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Synder's Potomac Home Hits Market For Record $49M
Dan Snyder’s team isn’t the only thing he's looking to sell. The embattled Washington Commander's owner has listed his Potomac home in what could be a record-setting $49 million. Here's to hoping a buyer will meet his asking price. News of his house hitting the market comes as...
Jackpot-Winning $750K 'Multi-Match' Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Area Convenience Store
One lucky Maryland Lottery player has a $750,000 ticket burning a hole in their pocket and may not even know it.The Maryland Lottery is looking for a “Multi-Match” player who won an estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Jan. 6 drawing that was sold at Royal Farms on Lark Brown Drive in Elkridge…
WJLA
Commanders' Dan Snyder lists Potomac, Md. home as rumors of a team sale continue: Reports
POTOMAC, Md. (7News) — Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder reportedly plans to sell his Potomac, Md. estate for a would-be record-setting number, the Washington Business Journal first reported. Snyder will list the property for a whopping $49 million, which would make it the most expensive home in the DMV....
Where winning Powerball ticket was sold
The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million after a winning ticket was sold in Washington for Monday night's drawing.
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?
The Washington Commanders are under contract to continue playing home games through 2026 at the FedEx Field in Landover Maryland which previously was called the Jack Kent Cooke Stadium. From 2004-2010 Washington fans set records for the largest attendance during home games. In April 2022 Maryland made a bid to keep the team where they are but there was talk also of the Commanders possibly relocating to Northern Virginia negotiations stalled.
Inside Nova
Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'
Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Bay Net
ADVISORY: “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced From NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week
DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to conduct range testing Feb. 6-9 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. that may produce VERY LOUD noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.
theburn.com
Naz’s Halal restaurant on its way to Sterling
A growing New York-based restaurant chain specializing in rice dishes, sandwiches, burgers and wings has chosen Loudoun County for one of its first Virginia location. It’s called Naz’s Halal and it’s coming to Sterling. The Burn has learned that Naz’s Halal has signed a deal to take...
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
Jefferson County Schools Superintendent announces retirement
CHARLES TOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After nearly a decade of service, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson Learn announced her retirement on Monday, February 6, 2023. Dr. Gibson-Learn said serving as superintendent had been the privilege of her professional life. “I am enormously grateful for the relationships...
NBC Washington
Superintendent, Sheriff Clash Over School Resource Officers in Spotsylvania County
In Spotsylvania County, Virginia, school officials and the sheriff’s office are in a dispute over extra school resource officers in some high schools. After several recent violent incidents involving students, the sheriff’s office added deputies to four high schools. Days later, Superintendent Mark Taylor asked the sheriff’s office to stand down.
Pre-Planned Middle School Fight, Knife On Student Lead To Busy Day For Charles County Sheriff
Middle school students in Charles County kept the sheriff’s office busy on Monday as deputies responded to a pre-planned fight and busted a teen with a knife while on campus, authorities say. The long day for members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began early on Monday, Feb. 6...
Harpers Ferry now a snow tubing destination
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Snow tubing is now a destination in Harpers Ferry. West Virginia’s eastern panhandle now has a new winter outdoor recreation venue expected to draw snow enthusiasts from across the region. “It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun. Just sit on your tube. It’s pretty relaxing, honestly. We […]
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
