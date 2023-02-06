ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac Falls, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
locosports.info

Boys Basketball: Woodgrove Orchestrates Huge Comeback to Knock Off Riverside

Purcellville, Va. — Sam Mesecar photographed Woodgrove High School’s boys basketball game against Riverside High School in Purcellville on February 6 and posted this photo gallery with 200+ photos! Trailing by as many as 16, the Wolverines put together a huge comeback to win a major Potomac District matchup over the Rams, 61-51.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
locosports.info

Girls Basketball: Tuscarora Celebrates Senior Night with Win Over Park View

Leesburg, Va. — Derrick Jerry photographed Tuscarora High School’s girls basketball game against Park View High School in Leesburg on February 6 and posted this photo gallery with 100+ photos! The Huskies celebrated seniors Grace Middleton, Colette Morris, Shaylen Rivera-Jones, Lillie Scheivert, and Camryn Worley with a 56-20 win over the Patriots.
LEESBURG, VA
Bay Net

Squad Goals! High School Cheer Teams Compete, Advance To Regionals

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) varsity and junior varsity (JV) cheerleading squads met at St. Charles High School the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2, for the county’s winter cheer competition. The squads are judged for its abilities in tosses, jumps, tumbling, stunts, pyramids as well...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?

The Washington Commanders are under contract to continue playing home games through 2026 at the FedEx Field in Landover Maryland which previously was called the Jack Kent Cooke Stadium. From 2004-2010 Washington fans set records for the largest attendance during home games. In April 2022 Maryland made a bid to keep the team where they are but there was talk also of the Commanders possibly relocating to Northern Virginia negotiations stalled.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'

Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Naz’s Halal restaurant on its way to Sterling

A growing New York-based restaurant chain specializing in rice dishes, sandwiches, burgers and wings has chosen Loudoun County for one of its first Virginia location. It’s called Naz’s Halal and it’s coming to Sterling. The Burn has learned that Naz’s Halal has signed a deal to take...
STERLING, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE
Lootpress

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent announces retirement

CHARLES TOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After nearly a decade of service, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson Learn announced her retirement on Monday, February 6, 2023. Dr. Gibson-Learn said serving as superintendent had been the privilege of her professional life. “I am enormously grateful for the relationships...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Harpers Ferry now a snow tubing destination

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Snow tubing is now a destination in Harpers Ferry. West Virginia’s eastern panhandle now has a new winter outdoor recreation venue expected to draw snow enthusiasts from across the region. “It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun. Just sit on your tube. It’s pretty relaxing, honestly. We […]
HARPERS FERRY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy