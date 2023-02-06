ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Woman dies after car crashes into tree

HOUSTON (KIAH) A woman died this morning after being involved in a crash in the Westchase area over night. It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. last night.. Local authorities said that after the driver admitted to police he was arguing with the woman, she struck a tree. He then...
HOUSTON, TX
Magnolia State Live

More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop

More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
HOUSTON, TX

