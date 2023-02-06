Read full article on original website
Jim Carrey lists $29M LA mansion while offering a glimpse of his own art
A property listing for the actor's home of almost 30 years offers a personal glimpse at the life of its soon-to-be-former occupant — his own artworks.
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Jim Carrey Is The Latest Celebrity To Say Goodbye To His LA Home
The beloved comedic actor is getting ready to move as he lists his longtime Los Angeles home for millions.
Narcity
This Female Comedian Shares An Uncanny Resemblance To Jim Carrey & Yes, She Knows (VIDEOS)
Jim Carrey is a beloved icon by Canadians and the rest of the world, so being a comedian with a face similar to his must be an interesting experience!. Heather Shaw, who goes by @heathershawiskidding on Instagram and @heathershawwww on TikTok is in the unique position of being in the same profession as the famous Canuck as well as bearing an uncanny likeness to him.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
thedigitalfix.com
Jack Nicholson only ate cheese sandwiches while filming The Shining, and he hates cheese sandwiches
It was the spirits of the Overlook Hotel that drove Jack Torrance into a murderous rage, but how did actor Jack Nicholson tap into that well of unending fury? Well, according to Far Out Magazine, he had some help from antagonising auteur Stanley Kubrick, who used cheese sandwiches to torment The Shining’s leading man.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Laverne & Shirley Actor Cindy Williams
Actor Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75 after battling with an illness. This was confirmed by her family members in a statement obtained by ABC News. Williams was perhaps most well-known for her role in "Laverne & Shirley," a spinoff of the popular sitcom "Happy Days." She starred as the lovable Shirley Feeney alongside her costar Penny Marshall, who played her best friend and roommate Laverne. Williams is also known for her roles in "American Graffiti" and "The Creature Wasn't Nice" (via IMDb).
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
thedigitalfix.com
Jack Nicholson was paid a ridiculous amount for A Few Good Men
By modern cinema’s standards (we’re looking at you, Avatar 2), drama movie A Few Good Men might be considered low-budget, with estimations of the movie’s total production budget ranging from $33 million to $40 million. Although the gamble definitely paid off, with the Tom Cruise movie making...
‘Laverne & Shirley’ Co-Stars Ron Howard, Michael McKean and Other Celebs Pay Tribute to the Late Cindy Williams
The death of actress and sitcom legend Cindy Williams has struck a chord with many of us who grew up watching her on Laverne & Shirley and in films like The Conversation and American Graffiti. Williams died yesterday (Jan. 30) and in the time since the news broke, tributes from adoring fans and Williams’ colleagues have poured in, praising her talent, wit, and kindness.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reveal they were each other’s ‘rebounds’ before starting relationship
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor revealed that they were each other’s “rebounds” when they first started dating prior to getting married in the early ‘00s. During a recent episode of Taylor’s and David Lascher’s podcast Hey Dude…The 90s Called!, the pair recalled how they met in 1999 while working on the pilot of Heat Vision and Jack, which never aired.Stiller noted that once filming for the show was over, he went to New York to work on a movie and invited Taylor with no expectation of a serious relationship happening between them.“We were both each other’s, I would say,...
Adam Sandler at UC before show, plus a surprise appearance from Chris Rock
Adam Sandler was in Bearcat territory. Sandler showed up at the University of Cincinnati on Monday before his Cincinnati show at Heritage Bank Center and UC women's tennis coach Eric Paul Toth has a photo to prove it. The actor and comedian announced that Queen City was on the list...
John Travolta Goes Back to His Grease Roots for Super Bowl Ad with Zach Braff and Donald Faison
The trio sing their own version of "Summer Nights" in a T-Mobile home internet commercial that will air during Sunday's big game Zach Braff and Donald Faison are back starring in another T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial together, but this time, they're joined by John Travolta and they couldn't be more excited. "We just feel really, super lucky and we had no idea that the one we did last year would be such a hit," Braff, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively from the Los Angeles commercial set. "We certainly had no idea they'd...
Ellen Barkin’s downtown NYC townhouse sells for $11M
Emmy Award-winning actress Ellen Barkin’s Greenwich Village townhouse — an 1841 Greek Revival charmer with an addition by the late Louvre Pyramid starchitect I.M. Pei — has sold for $11 million, according to city property records. Barkin’s residence, at 153 W. 12th St., was sold by a trust. The trustee, Blaine Lourd, is a money manager and the younger brother of Creative Artists Agency partner Bryan Lourd. Back in 2017, Barkin — who got her start in 1982’s “Diner” before moving on to star with Al Pacino in “Sea of Love” — fended off a burglar during an attempted home invasion at the...
Collider
How 'Lost Highway' Took David Lynch's Nightmarish Filmmaking to New Heights
Of the countless reasons David Lynch movies are so good, one of the most important is their confidence. These are films that revel in their weirdness, melancholy auras, and bizarre editing choices — there’s not an inch of self-consciousness in these films. Only someone with chutzpah to spare would make Eraserhead their directorial debut or commit to that mind-melting ending on Mulholland Drive. By the late 1990s, Lynch was already a veteran of cinema that was instantaneously recognizable as weird and unforgettable. But with his 1997 feature Lost Highway, Lynch took those qualities to new heights. It’s not like his works had been naturalistic forays into cinema verité up to this point, but with Lost Highway, Lynch went even further with his fascination with and mastery of dreamlike cinema.
Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider spotted at Cincinnati restaurant this week
Two legendary actors visited a popular Cincinnati restaurant this week. Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider stopped at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse Monday, according to a tweet from the local restaurateur. Ruby posted a photo of the two comedians and wrote, "Thank you Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider for supporting us every year you're in our two great cities."
