Fredericktown, OH

Knox Pages

Neely named MVPD Officer of the Year

MOUNT VERNON — Josh Neely didn't grow up dead-set on becoming a police officer. The Knox County native graduated from East Knox High School in 2009 and went straight into manufacturing, working 10 years for FT Precision in Fredericktown before spending six months at Next Generation Films in Lexington.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Food for the Hungry partners receive 1st quarter donations

MOUNT VERNON — The three Food For The Hungry Community Partners - Interchurch Social Services of Knox County, Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, and Center of Hope - were presented with First Quarter Distributions by FFTH Interim President Austin Swallow. Interchurch Social Services of Knox County is a Christian...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Carol L. Rinker

Carol L. Rinker, age 84, of Howard passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Knox Community Hospital. In keeping with Carol’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Carol will be privately interred, next to her husband William, in Mansfield Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory...
HOWARD, OH

