Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
Neely named MVPD Officer of the Year
MOUNT VERNON — Josh Neely didn't grow up dead-set on becoming a police officer. The Knox County native graduated from East Knox High School in 2009 and went straight into manufacturing, working 10 years for FT Precision in Fredericktown before spending six months at Next Generation Films in Lexington.
Knox Pages
British East India company highlight of Loudonville museum talk on Feb. 20
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville continues its Speaker Series with a look into the British East India Company and how it forged an empire out of a mutiny against its own government. The program is slated for Monday, February 20.
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Hungry for raccoon? Hundreds gather for 80th dinner anniversary
Hundreds attended the 80th annual Danville Raccoon Dinner on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at St. Luke's Community Center. Proceeds from this year's dinner will go to Main, Market & Beyond's street-lighting project in downtown Danville.
Knox Pages
Food for the Hungry partners receive 1st quarter donations
MOUNT VERNON — The three Food For The Hungry Community Partners - Interchurch Social Services of Knox County, Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, and Center of Hope - were presented with First Quarter Distributions by FFTH Interim President Austin Swallow. Interchurch Social Services of Knox County is a Christian...
Knox Pages
Fredericktown police reports from Jan.29 to Feb. 4
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown Police Department offered its latest information from the weekly report, spanning Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. The week included 15 warnings and two criminal citations.
Knox Pages
Carol L. Rinker
Carol L. Rinker, age 84, of Howard passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Knox Community Hospital. In keeping with Carol’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Carol will be privately interred, next to her husband William, in Mansfield Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory...
Comments / 0