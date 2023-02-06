ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
PORT HURON, MI
RadarOnline

'That's Not Ron, Is It?' Ex-Prez Donald Trump Posts Photo Of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Allegedly Drinking & Partying With High School Girls

Former President Donald Trump posted a photo this week allegedly showing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drinking and partying with high school girls more than twenty years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the alleged photo, which Trump posted to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, a young man appearing to be DeSantis is seen sitting on a couch with three high school girls.One of the girls appears to have her arm around the young man believed to be DeSantis while another alleged high schooler drinks from what appears to be a bottle of beer.“That's not Ron, is it?” Trump wrote alongside the...
FLORIDA STATE
Stereogum

Indigo De Souza – “Younger & Dumber”

Indigo De Souza — Artist To Watch and one of the Best New Bands Of 2021 — has announced her new album, All Of This Will End. The follow-up to her 2021 breakthrough, Any Shape You Take, will be out April 28 via Saddle Creek and comes with a debut single, “Younger & Dumber,” which has a self-directed music video.

