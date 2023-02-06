Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Why Aren't Jenny and Sumit in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4?
90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get enough of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 – where “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?” asks the network on the TV show’s web page.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
'That's Not Ron, Is It?' Ex-Prez Donald Trump Posts Photo Of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Allegedly Drinking & Partying With High School Girls
Former President Donald Trump posted a photo this week allegedly showing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drinking and partying with high school girls more than twenty years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the alleged photo, which Trump posted to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, a young man appearing to be DeSantis is seen sitting on a couch with three high school girls.One of the girls appears to have her arm around the young man believed to be DeSantis while another alleged high schooler drinks from what appears to be a bottle of beer.“That's not Ron, is it?” Trump wrote alongside the...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Stereogum
Indigo De Souza – “Younger & Dumber”
Indigo De Souza — Artist To Watch and one of the Best New Bands Of 2021 — has announced her new album, All Of This Will End. The follow-up to her 2021 breakthrough, Any Shape You Take, will be out April 28 via Saddle Creek and comes with a debut single, “Younger & Dumber,” which has a self-directed music video.
Book Review: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (My Honest Opinion)
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is a 2022 bestselling novel by Gabrielle Zevin. It’s a little bit of a romantic triangle, and it’s about their lives, both triumph and tragedy.
Comments / 0