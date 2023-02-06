ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted in 2022 shooting death of man over loose dog dispute in NJ

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A man has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2022 shooting death of a neighbor following a dispute over a loose dog in New Jersey, authorities announced Sunday.

According to police, Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, allegedly killed Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the parking lot of the Birches apartment complex on Nov. 16.

Officials said Lahneman, who lives in the apartment complex, came outside armed with a handgun and confronted Marrero over the his German shepherd after it had gotten loose.

Marrero lived next door to the complex and had gone to retrieve the dog when a verbal dispute escalated and turned physical when Lahneman shot Marrero to death, Brook said, noting that a witness reported the victim was backing away from Lahneman before two shots were fired, assistant Prosecutor Joseph Brook said.

Lahneman gave investigators different accounts of what happened before he punch Marrero in the face, Brook said.

He then alleged that he blacked out after Marrero punched him in the face and then went after the his gun and he had to defend himself, Brook added.

Lahneman was charged last week with first-degree murder, second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

He remains in Salem County Correctional Facility.

Woonsocket Call

New Jersey Homicide Lawyer Adam M. Lustberg Explains Homicide and Murder in NJ

“Homicide is the act of killing another person. Although homicide and murder are used interchangeably in media, they have very distinct legal definitions. In New Jersey, murder is referred to as unlawful homicide. This means that all murders are homicides, but not all homicides will lead to a charge of murder,” the New Jersey homicide lawyer says.
