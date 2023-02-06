Florida offered this Orlando 4-star safety on a Junior Day visit

The Florida Gators offered four-star safety Brandon Jacob during the final Junior Day of the January recruiting period, according to 247Sports.

Jacob isn’t a stranger to the program, having been to a few games in the past, but this was his first real tour of what the school had to offer. As most unofficial visits to Florida over the last month or so have gone, Jacob got to spend a lot of time with players and coaches while inspecting the facilities, and things ended with a meeting in Billy Napier’s offer where an offer was extended.

He got to sit in on meetings and talk with players from his area, such as freshmen defensive backs Ja'Keem Jackson and Jordan Castell. The coaches that spent the most time with him were safeties coach Patrick Toney and coach Larry Williams.

Napier offered Jacob personally, which meant a great deal to him, and the Gators appear to be sitting in a good spot with him as the spring approaches.

“I can say Florida is going to be a top school for me,” Jacob said. “Out of all my offers, even though they just now offered me, I feel like it’s huge and a big impact.”

Colorado, Maryland and Florida State are some of the other schools that are recruiting Jacob well. The heat should be turned up in March once visits are permitted again. Jacob doesn’t have any dates locked in yet, but he has some ideas of where he wants to stop by.

“I want to see Florida, Miami, Florida State, and Maryland in March,” he said. “I want to visit Colorado too, that is a goal of mine for the spring. Take some official visits in the summer and then commit maybe like August hopefully.”

The 247Sports composite ranks Jacob No. 291 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 24 among safeties. The On3 consensus is a bit more bearish on him at No. 305 nationally and No. 24 among those at his position.

