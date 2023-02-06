ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Colorado wins out over Florida, LSU for blue-chip wide receiver

By Adam Dubbin
 3 days ago
Florida football missed out on four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson on Saturday when the high school junior announced his commitment decision. The 5-foot-11-inch, 178-pound player out of Lafayette (Louisiana) Christian Academy chose the Colorado Buffaloes over the Gators and LSU Tigers — the last schools remaining when he whittled his choices down the final three on Jan. 30.

He threw for 3,976 yards and rushed for another 1,284 during his junior campaign last fall and is projected to kick off his collegiate career as a defensive back/return specialist.

Johnson is ranked No. 225 overall and No. 28 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 195 and 18, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine had LSU favored strongly when he announced his final three with a 92% chance of landing him, but alas, Coach Prime and the Buffs got the last word in for this blue-chip recruit.

