dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
coingeek.com
No end to Binance operations in Philippines despite SEC, BSP warnings: Infrawatch
Binance has continued to serve its Filipino users despite being unlicensed and unregistered by the country’s central bank, a Philippines think tank has stated in a letter to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Binance has operated globally without licenses for years. However, in recent years different regulators have...
Coinbase CEO Frets Over 'Rumors' Of US SEC Getting Rid Of Retail Crypto Staking
Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong expressed concerns over hearing rumors about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission getting “rid” of cryptocurrency staking in the United States for retail customers. What Happened: Armstrong said in a Twitter thread that he believes this would be a “terrible path...
coingeek.com
SEC probes Kraken for unregistered securities, threatens Coinbase staking
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to have the Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Kraken digital asset exchanges squarely in its sights for dealing in unregistered securities. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the SEC is probing the San Francisco-based Kraken over whether the cryptocurrency exchange offered unregistered securities to...
coingeek.com
Tulip Trading Ltd blossoms in digital currency desert
Dr. Craig Wright has all the attention of the digital asset space right now. The recent ruling concerning the Tulip Trading Ltd. case against blockchain developers stirred up emotions in the so-called ‘crypto market.’. Introduction of the ruling:. The question in this appeal is whether the developers who look...
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
u.today
Top Mizuho Analyst Slams Crypto as “Pet Rocks”
Mizuho Americas' senior analyst, Dan Dolev, doubled down on his bearish view on cryptocurrencies in a recent interview on CNBC. Dolev stated that there's "no use case" for cryptocurrencies, referring to them as "pet rocks." "There's no use case." Investors are asking, "Why should I own these? These aren't rocks....
NFT holders are using their digital art as collateral to borrow record amounts of cryptocurrency
DeFi protocol NFTfi reported a record amount of borrowing using NFTs as collateral in January. NFTs boomed in popularity in 2021 and early 2022 but have since seen trading volumes crash. Crypto markets are still recovering from a year-long bear market, though token prices are on the rise again. Non-fungible...
coingeek.com
Claimed ‘win’ for LBRY in SEC case is a puff of smoke
Publicity-hungry Twitter lawyer John Deaton recently took to the social media platform to brag about a victory he’d apparently secured for the digital asset industry, getting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to admit ‘on record’ that LBRY’s underlying LBC token is not a security.
coingeek.com
Core Scientific to borrow $70M from investment bank B. Riley
Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZW) has entered an agreement with investment bank B. Riley to borrow $70 million, the bankrupt BTC block reward miner confirmed in a recent court filing. Last December, after announcing that it had depleted its cash reserves, Core filed for bankruptcy. It estimated its liabilities to be...
coingeek.com
Why did Circle terminate HandCash USDC accounts?
After a brief hiatus, Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee was back with another video. In this one, he speculated why stablecoin issuer Circle suddenly terminated its HandCash USDC accounts. Circle terminated its agreements with HandCash without warning. Henslee recaps what most in the BSV ecosystem know by now: Circle abruptly terminated...
coingeek.com
Indonesia national digital asset exchange rollout expected in June 2023
Indonesia’s proposed national digital asset exchange is inching toward a full-scale launch in the coming months after missing its previous deadline. The country had previously earmarked December 2022 as the launch date of the national exchange, but several undisclosed reasons forced regulators to postpone the launch date. Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan announced the new launch date of June at the start of “Crypto Literacy Month” in Jakarta.
coingeek.com
BlockFi wins court’s approval to auction BTC mining assets
Bankrupt digital asset lender BlockFi has won the approval of a U.S. bankruptcy court to sell its BTC block reward mining assets. BlockFi’s lawyers argued in court that this is the ideal time to auction off the company’s BTC mining assets as the sector is seeing a slight turn in fortunes after a rough year in 2022. In the video court hearing, the lawyers, led by Francis Petrie, claimed that the company had received bids for the assets from various interested parties.
US News and World Report
Sorry Crypto World, but SEC Isn’t Backing Down on ‘Regulation by Enforcement’
(Reuters) - For as long as I’ve been covering U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission litigation against crypto targets, the industry has harshly criticized the commission for bringing one-at-a-time enforcement actions as a way to set crypto regulatory policy, instead of engaging in formal rulemaking or waiting for Congress to pass legislation that clarifies when U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets.
coingeek.com
Binance ‘unbanks’ itself, crypto customers surprisingly unimpressed
Binance will ‘temporarily’ halt U.S. dollar bank transfers on Wednesday, February 8, in the latest sign that all is not well with the world’s largest digital asset exchange by trading volume. On Monday, social media accounts began posting messages received by Binance.com customers informing them that the...
coingeek.com
Dr. Craig Wright: ‘Crypto’ regulation will make life easier for BSV
The U.K. government has announced a consultation on digital currency regulation. Dr. Wright believes that rather than new regulations, the priority should be to enforce existing financial laws because digital currency is not outside the conventional financial system: “I mean, we should just actually start applying the rules and the argument that it’s new, that it’s online… It’s really not.”
