ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WATCH: Texas Police Search For Ambulance Stolen From Fire Station

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWmYl_0keSPW2000
Photo: Houston Fire Department

Houston police were left searching for a stolen ambulance that was taken from a Texas fire station on Monday afternoon (February 6th), according to ABC 13 . Ambulance 17 was stolen from the Houston Fire Department Fire Station 17 , according to the Houston Fire Department.

Police later found a person behind an ambulance, which was believed to be the stolen vehicle . The ambulance was followed by multiple Houston police vehicles before trying to force its way through a stopped intersection. Since the ambulance was not on a service run, it could not be tracked.

The Houston Fire Department wrote on Twitter:

"CAUTION: @HoustonFire has received reports of Ambulance 17 stolen from #HFD Fire Station 17. @houstonpolice are currently in pursuit of the stolen ambulance. No further information. Stay tuned for updates."

After the tweet, the fire department revealed that this was just the latest in a chain of vehicle thefts. According to District Chief Steven Birkelbach , the suspect took a black Infiniti from a gas station then drove to the fire station. That's when the suspect went into the third holding bay, got into an ambulance, and took off. The ambulance supervisor heard the commotion so he got into his vehicle and followed the stolen truck.

You can watch live footage of the police search that ensued following the theft below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say

SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Magnolia State Live

More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop

More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects

After a thorough night of investigation by Deputies and Detectives, two adult males and one juvenile male were charged with Felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The two adult males were identified as 19-year-old Lamar Campbell and 19-year-old Mark Crooms, both from Houston. The juvenile arrested was a 16-year-old male...
HOUSTON, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy