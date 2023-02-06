Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving came out charging in his Dallas debut, keying a big run to open the game and sparking his new teammates in front of a cheering Luka Doncic on the bench. Irving scored 24 points and the Mavericks never trailed in their victory over the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104 on Wednesday night.
Hours after Dallas traded for Kyrie Irving, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored a career-high 29 points as the
The deal will send Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, along with Utah shooting guard Malik Beasley and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The Timberwolves will acquire point guard Mike Conley and draft assets, while the Jazz will receive Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers. That pick is top-four protected, Wojnarowski noted.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving hadn’t arrived yet and Luka Doncic was out, so it was time for the Dallas youngsters to shine. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored career highs of 29 points and the short-handed Mavericks stunned the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Monday night after completing a trade for Irving.
Kyrie Irving is officially joining the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday after undergoing and passing a team physical. ESPN reported that Irving will join the team for Tuesday’s practice and make his team debut when the Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. The trade was reported by...
