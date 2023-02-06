ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Headed to Jazz, Wolves’ D’Angelo Russell to Lakers in Eight-Player Deal

The deal will send Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, along with Utah shooting guard Malik Beasley and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The Timberwolves will acquire point guard Mike Conley and draft assets, while the Jazz will receive Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers. That pick is top-four protected, Wojnarowski noted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dallasexpress.com

Irving to Make Mavs Debut this Week

Kyrie Irving is officially joining the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday after undergoing and passing a team physical. ESPN reported that Irving will join the team for Tuesday’s practice and make his team debut when the Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. The trade was reported by...
DALLAS, TX

