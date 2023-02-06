It’s almost impossible to watch a television show or a movie at home without someone in the group turning to another person and whispering, “What did they say?” It’s a statement you hear way too often and it probably happens because you don’t have a good sound system. Back in the day we had CRT televisions that were the size of a small tank, and they had built-in speakers that emitted a decent sound. But televisions got slimmer and something had to give, so the speakers took a hit, which is why you’ve probably noticed almost every brand now making soundbars — to easily improve upon that tinny sound we’ve grown all too accustomed to.

