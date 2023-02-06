Read full article on original website
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The LDS Church and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Heber City suggests uniform dark sky policy county-wide
The night sky in the Heber Valley has drawn a lot of attention recently, and local governments are looking at standardizing regulations to keep it dark. In a Wasatch County work meeting Wednesday, Heber City and Midway government leaders said they’ve taken strides to protect the local dark sky and plan to do more.
Utah church trucks in large food donation for local pantries
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proved that distance does not matter when feeding the hungry. This week, the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, loaded up over 35,000 pounds of food items into a semi and then sent that truck west... all the way to California and ultimately Ridgecrest. That's 1,375 cases of food.
Harbor Bay Ventures Acquires Salt Lake City Site
Wells Fargo currently occupies the land that has been rezoned for a residential development. Harbor Bay Ventures will be replacing an underutilized office building in Salt Lake City with a residential building. The firm acquired more than 1.2 acres in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood from Wells Fargo. Cushman & Wakefield’s Kip Paul and Michael King represented the seller. The site is home to a Wells Fargo office building, which is still partially occupied with short-term leases but will be vacated by the end of 2023, Paul told Multi-Housing News. Paul also told MHN that the building was an underutilized property for Wells Fargo, with an apartment building on the site likely to be much more profitable than maintaining the office building. The site is currently zoned for the development of 229 residential units, but Harbor Bay has yet to announce its plans. The nearby interstates 215 and 80 offer commutability, while the S-Line, the latest addition to Salt Lake City’s light rail system, is located nearby. The site is several blocks from the more than 110-acre Sugar House Park, which features plenty of green space and several outdoor amenities, close to many retail and restaurant options.
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
5 Things You Should Know About Visiting a Panadería
I was in Houston a couple of weeks ago, visiting my dad’s Tío for his 90th birthday. So naturally, we made an obligatory stop at a Mexican bakery, or panadería, for pastries. Unfortunately, I missed out on a couple of my favorites, but we’re fortunate to have a diversity of unique Latino bakeries here in Salt Lake City. So, of course, I had to make a quick visit this week.
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
WOW! These Utahn’s CHANGED THE WORLD!
It's no secret... Utah is home to the MOST BEAUTIFUL landscapes and people. Utah is also the home of some of the WORLD'S GREATEST INVENTIONS! Like these:. I don't want to imagine what life would be like without TV. No Seinfeld, Friends, or The Office. No watching your favorite sports teams. Like right now... Watching Lebron James break the All-Time NBA Scoring Record in my bedroom! Shout out to Richfield local, Philo T. Farnsworth! The inventor of the TV. Life would not be the same without you!
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
Record High Prices Push Salt Lake Renters to Financial Limits
When Parker Mortensen’s landlord told them at the end of their lease for a 3-bedroom duplex unit in the Avenues neighborhood that the new price would increase from $1,800 to $2,400, it changed everything. “We had to seriously reassess all of our finances just to see if we could...
8-Year-old Dies After Falling Off Slide at Tooele County Playground
Family and friends remember the 8-year-old boy who died after falling from a slide on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary School playground on Monday, Feb. 6. 8-Year-old Dies After Falling Off Slide at Tooele …. Family and friends remember the 8-year-old boy who died after falling from a slide...
Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
The court fight over the phrase ‘Bad Mormon’
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay applied for a trademark for “Bad Mormon.” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filed a notice of opposition.
Educator apologizes, Jordan School District outlines changes after leaked video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — An educator with the Jordan School District has apologized after a media watchdog group released a video that they said shows staff from several Utah districts explain how they get around rules regarding teaching restricted content. "Again, I apologize and regret the confusion and hurt...
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's Day
Cajun cuisine is a type of food popular in Louisiana and parts of the southern United States, but there is a relatively new restaurant in Salt Lake City which features Cajun dishes. The Cajun Boil Seafood Restaurant is located at 618 East 400 South.
