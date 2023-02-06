Read full article on original website
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kcpw.org
LDS Church stake in Great Salt Lake, basketball game outbursts and crosswalk flags
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
Utah State hires University of Utah alum as defensive tackles coach
The Utah State Aggies hired Tevita Finau as the team’s new defensive tackles coach. Finau played collegiately at the University of Utah, before playing professionally for five years.
890kdxu.com
Should Utah Fans Be Thrilled About These Schools Joining PAC 12?
Aren't the BIG 12 and BYU laughing at the PAC for adding SMU?. I don't say this in a snotty way but in a context way, with the exception of West Virginia, every single member of the Big 12, a year and a half ago, was rejected for membership by the PAC 12.
vanquishthefoe.com
What Would an All LDS College Hoops Team Look Like in 2023?
Who are the best LDS players in college basketball right now? I put together a list of what an all LDS team would like, with the following parameters. I limited it to 13 players — the scholarship allotment each DI team is allowed — and bent the rules a bit by including missionaries that are currently serving. It’s my game, so I can bend the rules however I see fit.
tourcounsel.com
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah
Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
ABC 4
Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
ABC 4
Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
Nonprofit Bus Visits Utah Valley University to Encourage …. A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Playground Safety Tips. Experts in Utah share some ways parents can determine how safe a playground is before...
ABC 4
8-Year-old Dies After Falling Off Slide at Tooele County Playground
Family and friends remember the 8-year-old boy who died after falling from a slide on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary School playground on Monday, Feb. 6. 8-Year-old Dies After Falling Off Slide at Tooele …. Family and friends remember the 8-year-old boy who died after falling from a slide...
tourcounsel.com
The Gateway | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The Gateway is a large, open-air retail, residential, and office complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is centered on the historic Union Pacific Depot on the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City between 50 North and 200 South streets and between 400 and 500 West streets. Rio Grande Street has been the site of many special events and becomes a one-way street and heads north through the center.
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
No spying! Chick-fil-A balloon drops into Salt Lake City neighborhood
Seeing as how everyone is a little antsy when it comes to mysterious balloons these days, some were wondering what was happening when a chicken restaurant dropped into a Salt Lake City neighborhood.
kjzz.com
Roy High School 'secure status' lifted after weapons threat deemed 'unfounded'
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy High School's "Secure" status was lifted after officers investigated a "suspicious circumstances" in which a weapon was reported near the school. Police responded to the scene just east of campus on Tuesday, and due to the proximity of the incident, Roy High School administration placed the school on "Secure" status, meaning the building was locked and activates remained indoors to maintain as normal operations as possible.
Utah highway speed limits temporarily lowered after elk collisions
Speed limits on certain Utah highways are being temporarily lowered due to vehicle collisions with elk in recent weeks.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian accident involving two cars Thursday morning in Murray. Dixie Edgar, 44, of Salt Lake City, died after being hit by at least one car before 6 a.m. near 4500 South and 500 West, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
ksl.com
Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County
ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
