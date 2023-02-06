ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vanquishthefoe.com

What Would an All LDS College Hoops Team Look Like in 2023?

Who are the best LDS players in college basketball right now? I put together a list of what an all LDS team would like, with the following parameters. I limited it to 13 players — the scholarship allotment each DI team is allowed — and bent the rules a bit by including missionaries that are currently serving. It’s my game, so I can bend the rules however I see fit.
PROVO, UT
tourcounsel.com

Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah

Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?

Nonprofit Bus Visits Utah Valley University to Encourage …. A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Playground Safety Tips. Experts in Utah share some ways parents can determine how safe a playground is before...
UTAH STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Gateway | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The Gateway is a large, open-air retail, residential, and office complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is centered on the historic Union Pacific Depot on the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City between 50 North and 200 South streets and between 400 and 500 West streets. Rio Grande Street has been the site of many special events and becomes a one-way street and heads north through the center.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kjzz.com

Roy High School 'secure status' lifted after weapons threat deemed 'unfounded'

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy High School's "Secure" status was lifted after officers investigated a "suspicious circumstances" in which a weapon was reported near the school. Police responded to the scene just east of campus on Tuesday, and due to the proximity of the incident, Roy High School administration placed the school on "Secure" status, meaning the building was locked and activates remained indoors to maintain as normal operations as possible.
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian accident involving two cars Thursday morning in Murray. Dixie Edgar, 44, of Salt Lake City, died after being hit by at least one car before 6 a.m. near 4500 South and 500 West, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County

ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy