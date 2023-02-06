Read full article on original website
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Proves That Humans Are Still the Worst
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. One of the themes indicative of dystopian and/or creature-based media is the concept that living human beings are far worse than mindless fictional monsters. In the newest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) indicates as much; he explains to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that they camp in the woods overnight not to hide from roaming Infected, but from autonomous people who would do the pair far worse harm than a robbery. Indeed, Episode 4's enemies are a guerrilla group of humans. In this way, the fourth episode both doubled down on a zombie media trope and elevated it with additional nuance.
10 Similarities Between 'The Last of Us' and 'The Walking Dead'
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows The Last of Us and The Walking Dead.Since debuting on HBO in mid-January 2023, The Last Of Us has blown up in popularity. Based on the video game of the same name, the series has been drawing a lot of comparisons to AMC’s The Walking Dead, another popular post-apocalyptic, pandemic-inspired drama.
I Finally Watched All Of Ozark, And Wow I Get The Hype Now
Ozark is a show I actively avoided for some time - but I finally gave it a shot, and I get it now.
Anime with The Last of Us Vibes—And Only One Has Zombies
We’re having a great time watching The Last of Us. Waiting for each new episode from week to week is exciting. At the same time, we need something to fill in the gap as we anticipate the next chapter. For some of us, it’s the story of found family. For others, it’s the journey itself. And there’s freaky monsters, of course.
'You' Season 4 Review: Netflix Thriller Is Running Out of Steam
When Joe Goldberg, the main character of Netflix's psychological thriller You, first put on his accidentally cool vintage baseball cap, his whole tousled librarian schtick had a ton of charm. His belief in finding his one true love, by whatever means, was endearingly sincere. Yes, he murdered multiple people in the name of love. But at least his deluded idea of romance served as commentary on the ways life and love don't quite match the picture perfect Instagram ideal.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror
Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
The 8th installment in a horror franchise that’s fast running out of gas sucks the soul from its streaming host
There isn’t a high-profile horror franchise on the planet that hasn’t suffered from the law of diminishing returns at least once, with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stating an oxymoronic case for the James Wan-backed monolith falling into an all-too-familiar trap. The series is now...
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Why Streaming Services Didn't Get As Many Oscar Nominations As Expected in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Streaming services have been on the rise. For example, 2020, 2021, and 2022 were great years for streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. These services reached record subscriber counts while also producing more Oscar-nominated movies than ever before. Unfortunately, though, 2023 is a different story.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Viking Wolf on Netflix, A Moody Norwegian Thriller With An Appetite For Horror
Don’t expect a wild canine wearing a horned helmet. The Viking Wolf of this Netflix thriller-horror entry is more a figure from Scandinavian mythic tradition, that is until townspeople start getting ripped apart by an unseen force that leaves distinctive claw marks behind. And when the new police chief in town discovers a link between the violence and her daughter’s increasingly odd behavior, it’s time to bring in some reinforcements in the hope of solving the case. VIKING WOLF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: A veteran big city police officer moves with her children to a small town after a...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
A Wind To Shake The Stars: The Complete Unauthorized Oral History of the Star Wars Radio Audio Dramas
While it may be no more than a curiosity to younger fans of the saga with instant access to the entire Star Wars film and TV library on Disney Plus, back in the early 80’s when the only Star Wars film available on home video was A New Hope (and the only option to see the films on demand was via shaky pirate video), the Star Wars Radio Dramas were a huge deal. Blending members of the original cast with new voice actors, the radio dramas fleshed out the films we knew and loved so dearly, expanding on thoughts and ideas (often so well that many are convinced they remember sequences on film that were actually from the Radio Dramas) and giving us something fresh, unique and as much a part of the saga as anything before or since. Writers John and Mary Jo Tenuto wisely saw this fascinating chunk of Star Wars history as fertile ground upon which to develop a book – A Wind to Shake the Stars – and here’s a peek at what’s in store.
The Ancient Magus' Bride Shares Season 2 Trailer: Watch
It looks like we've been given a new look at The Ancient Magus' Bride! If you did not know, the series is planning on dropping a new season this spring, and fans of the supernatural fantasy are ready to see how the comeback fares. Now, a new trailer for season two is live, and it ...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom May Include a Surprising Voice Actor
The internet is convinced that Matt Mercer is voicing Ganondorf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Today, Nintendo revealed a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, showing off new monsters, new locations, and new vehicles. But the most surprising addition was an unknown yet seemingly familiar male voice spurring various ...
New Planet of the Apes movie will continue Caesar’s legacy
Of the new movies coming up in the next few years, one of the most exciting is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. A continuation of the rebooted action movies, this installment covers time after Caeser, the main character from the previous trilogy, however, some new details suggest he’s still around in spirit.
Best Found Footage Horror Movies, From 'Horror in the High Desert' to 'Rec'
Found footage is an ideal technique for the horror genre. It gives filmmakers the freedom to add realism in a way that can be truly terrifying. Generally, they do not require a high budget or a large cast or crew, and as a result, countless found footage horror movies have been made. To add to the realistic aims of this genre, unknown actors are often cast in the lead roles and much of the cinematography is done by the actors themselves. The first of its kind came in 1980 with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust, a hugely controversial and graphic horror movie that fooled some audiences into thinking it was footage of real murders. Since the subgenre was popularized in 1999 – and then re-popularized in the mid-2000s – many non-horror movies have been shot in found fotage style such as Chronicle and Project X, but the style seems tailor-made for the horror genre. Here are 12 of the finest:
Finally, someone explains why we all need subtitles when watching TV
It seems everyone needs subtitles nowadays in order to "hear" the television. This is something that has become more common over the past decade and it's caused people to question if their hearing is going bad or if perhaps actors have gotten lazy with enunciation. So if you've been wondering if it's just you who needs subtitles in order to watch the latest marathon-worthy show, worry no more. Vox video producer Edward Vega interviewed dialogue editor Austin Olivia Kendrick to get to the bottom of why we can't seem to make out what the actors are saying anymore. It turns out it's technology's fault, and to get to how we got here, Vega and Kendrick took us back in time.They first explained that way back when movies were first moving from silent film to spoken dialogue, actors had to enunciate and project loudly while speaking directly into a large microphone. If they spoke and moved like actors do today, it would sound almost as if someone were giving a drive-by soliloquy while circling the block. You'd only hear every other sentence or two.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - Official 'Capturing the Sound of Horror' Behind-The-Scenes Video
Join Gun President and CEO Wes Keltner, along with Foley FX artist Lord Kayoss and veteran SFX recording artist Watson Wu, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming multiplayer horror game The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, including a spotlight on capturing the sound of a chainsaw--the tool used by villain Leatherface. In this latest video, the team details the process of recording audio and sound effects and the challenges of attempting to recreate the original chainsaw and attendant sound effects of the original 1974 film.
