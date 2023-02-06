Santiago is a pleasurable blend of old European influences and an ultramodern, Bohemian life. While in the history it has not attracted as numerous excursionists as other South American centrals, Santiago is snappily rising as a little-given jewel. It's a megacity where Belle Époque armature shares pavements with glass towers and premises full of win trees. While over 40 of the population of Chile live in Santiago, the megacity maintains a relaxed pace, with its moping lunches at out-of-door caffs, and long ambles through one of the megacity’s numerous premises.

