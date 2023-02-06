Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Bill Would Let Prisoners Donate Organs in Exchange for Shorter Sentence
THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Massachusetts legislators have proposed a bill that would allow prison inmates to donate their organs or bone marrow as a way to trim the length of their sentence. While some experts wonder about the ethics of such a law and whether it...
Julie Chrisley was sent to a medical center for inmates — not the federal prison where she was set to serve her sentence
A spokesperson with the Bureau of Prisons told Insider that Julie Chrisley arrived at the Kentucky medical center on Tuesday, but didn't say why.
Philip Esformes, whose prison sentence Trump commuted, loses appeal and faces retrial on health-care fraud charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
Louisiana holds people in prison after they have served their sentences, feds find
A two-year U.S. Justice Department investigation finds that Louisiana, on average, holds inmates an additional 29 days beyond their release dates.
Mississippi judge pleads to keep ex in prison for killing daughter
There is not a day that goes by, Jeff Crevitt said, that he doesn’t think about his daughter, Jennifer Nicole Crevitt — affectionately known as Nikki. “I often wonder what she would be like, what my grandkids would be like, just everything. It’s just something I will never know,” Crevitt said.
Appeals court says Denver judge forced man to choose between right to attorney, speedy trial
Colorado's second-highest court last week reversed a man's convictions after finding a Denver judge forced him to choose between postponing his jury trial if he wanted a lawyer or continuing to trial as scheduled, but with no attorney. Aurelio DeSantiago opted to represent himself and a jury convicted him of...
No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam
Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Seeking To Overturn Conviction
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, pinned George Floyd to the ground and kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd died in the encounter. An attorney for Derek Chauvin is planning to ask an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that numerous legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.
Court Asked to Void Verdict Against Ex-Cop in George Floyd's Murder
An attorney for Derek Chauvin asked an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the...
U.S. finds Louisiana deliberately kept inmates past release date
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Justice Department found Louisiana violated the U.S. Constitution by confining people in its custody past the dates when they were legally entitled to be released, adding state authorities were "deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention."
Courts are on deadline to expunge nonviolent cannabis cases under Amendment 3
The Missouri circuit courts are on a deadline to automatically expunge the records of people with nonviolent cannabis offenses under Amendment 3.
Leonard Taylor’s lawyers ask MO Supreme Court to allow spiritual advisor at execution
Leonard “Raheem” Taylor’s attorneys say Missouri law does not allow a warden to refuse a prisoner’s request for a spiritual advisor during his execution.
Supreme Court declines to stop Texas execution of man claiming anti-Hispanic bias in sentencing
The Supreme Court rejected a Texas death-row inmate’s request to pause his execution scheduled for later Wednesday over claims that some of his jurors relied on “overtly racist” stereotypes. Wesley Ruiz, 43, was sentenced to death for killing a Dallas police officer. Ruiz this week asked the justices to pause his lethal injection after lower…
Attorneys general push for federal legislation to allow cell phone jamming in prisons
Attorney General Chris Carr is joining 21 other attorneys general in urging Congressional leaders to pass legislation that would allow states to use a cell phone jamming system in prisons.
Appeals court orders another resentencing after Denver judge failed to let defendant speak
Colorado's second-highest court last week ordered that a defendant be resentenced a second time because a Denver judge failed to allow John Doushay Wise to speak, and also based the sentence length on speculation about what the previous judge who sentenced Wise 15 years prior would have handed down if he "was here today."
Teen sentenced to 7 years for role in deadly Denver fire, awaiting juvenile sentencing
On Wednesday, 17-year-old Dillon Siebert was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment during his hearing in Denver District Court for his role in what led to the deaths of Senegalese family members in an August 2020 house fire. He was still awaiting his hearing for juvenile court that would likely carry further sentencing. Minutes before a major house fire erupted and killed five people in 2020, a surveillance camera captured three people outside in full face masks and hoodies looking around the backyard of the home where members of three families of Senegalese immigrants lived.The investigation of the Aug. 5,...
Death row inmate’s attorneys called sentence ‘justifiable lynching’ in 1999 hearing
Attorneys for a Black death row inmate in Texas are seeking that his sentence be relieved in light of evidence detailing racists attitudes and actions from his previous counsel and the all-White jury that sentenced him.
Judge denies Kwame Kilpatrick's request to end court supervision, citing 'lavish lifestyle,' significant amount of restitution still owed
A federal judge has denied a request from former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to be released from court supervision, citing in part his “lavish lifestyle.”
By 4-3, state Supreme Court blocks probable cause hearings for class of defendants
Even though all parties agreed John Robert Hacke will receive a mandatory prison sentence if convicted of identity theft, a majority of the Colorado Supreme Court decided on Monday that Hacke is not eligible for a hearing where he can challenge prosecutors' evidence of probable cause. By 4-3, the Supreme...
Kemp-backed measure seeks harsher Georgia gang sentences
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators advanced a bill Monday that would add a mandatory five years to prison sentences for anyone convicted of a gang crime and 10 years for anyone convicted of recruiting minors into a gang. Senate Bill 44, which is being pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp as part of his continued focus […]
