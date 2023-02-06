ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

freightwaves.com

No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam

Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
LOUISIANA STATE
Oxygen

Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Seeking To Overturn Conviction

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, pinned George Floyd to the ground and kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd died in the encounter. An attorney for Derek Chauvin is planning to ask an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that numerous legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

Teen sentenced to 7 years for role in deadly Denver fire, awaiting juvenile sentencing

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Dillon Siebert was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment during his hearing in Denver District Court for his role in what led to the deaths of Senegalese family members in an August 2020 house fire. He was still awaiting his hearing for juvenile court that would likely carry further sentencing.  Minutes before a major house fire erupted and killed five people in 2020, a surveillance camera captured three people outside in full face masks and hoodies looking around the backyard of the home where members of three families of Senegalese immigrants lived.The investigation of the Aug. 5,...
DENVER, CO
WSAV News 3

Kemp-backed measure seeks harsher Georgia gang sentences

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators advanced a bill Monday that would add a mandatory five years to prison sentences for anyone convicted of a gang crime and 10 years for anyone convicted of recruiting minors into a gang. Senate Bill 44, which is being pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp as part of his continued focus […]
GEORGIA STATE

