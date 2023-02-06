On Wednesday, 17-year-old Dillon Siebert was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment during his hearing in Denver District Court for his role in what led to the deaths of Senegalese family members in an August 2020 house fire. He was still awaiting his hearing for juvenile court that would likely carry further sentencing. Minutes before a major house fire erupted and killed five people in 2020, a surveillance camera captured three people outside in full face masks and hoodies looking around the backyard of the home where members of three families of Senegalese immigrants lived.The investigation of the Aug. 5,...

DENVER, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO