Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Undisclosed player to Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl: 'I hate that you keep cooking us'
Everyone wants to know which "undisclosed player" in the video the Bengals shared Tuesday via Twitter told Cincinnati receiver Ja'Marr Chase, "I hate that you keep cooking us." Chase was miked up as he scored a pair of touchdowns during the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Former NFL QB Says Mike Kafka Wouldn't Fit With Cardinals
Former NFL QB Donovan McNabb says Mike Kafka shouldn't take the current job opening with the Arizona Cardinals.
49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana
The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable. Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
UW Offers Arizona DB and Another Son of NFL Great
Santana Wilson's dad played a dozen years as an Arizona Cardinals safety.
Super Bowl 2023: Former USC star JuJu Smith-Schuster has been chasing ring 'for past 6 years'
Smith-Schuster praised USC for preparing him for the NFL
CBS Sports
Prisco's 2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs, Eagles QBs put on a show as heavyweight showdown goes down to the wire
PHOENIX — This is the clash of cultures, a running team that finished in the top 5 in the league in rushing against a passing game with a quarterback who is the NFL MVP this season, a passer so good that he is playing in his third Super Bowl in four years at the tender NFL age of 27.
Ian Rapoport Reveals When Kyler Murray Will Return To Field
During the second half of the 2022 regular season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL. He then underwent successful surgery in early January. Unfortunately, Murray's injury will most likely sideline him for the start of the 2023 season. While on The Pat McAfee Show this ...
Budda Baker Shares His Hopes for the Next Cardinals Head Coach
He really just wants someone who is genuine and real to take over at the helm.
