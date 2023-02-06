This is a discussion between the CHILD ATHLETE AND HER DOCTOR WHO SHE SEES every year before she can be in the participating sports at school.. Get the damn information from them that have no names associated with any of the girls.. Desantis you are a real piece of TRASH…..Wonder if you are going to keep a monthly log of your own child! How sick!!!
I've never been so discussed in my life. This is out of control!.. It's bad enough that we have to have a period at the age of 12 and in some cases younger!.. Now you need to know everything about it!.. These girls are in high school all under the age of 18... IT'S NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS!... These girls should all be protected under the HIPAA LAWS!...
no ones business. does he want testosterone levels for all the boys...... same darn thing!!
Comments / 37