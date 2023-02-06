Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Lincoln man's probation revoked, sentenced to 180 days in Cass Co., Neb. Jail
A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning gender-affirming care for minors in the state. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Bryan High School today. Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar. Updated: 1 hour ago. Omaha fire crews responded...
WOWT
Man accused in Omaha woman’s murder to go to trial
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect accused in an Omaha woman’s shooting death will go to trial. Keanu Louis, 18, appeared in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled he will go to trial for charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
WOWT
16-year-old accused of shooting 16-year-old in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night for shooting another 16-year-old boy in southwest Omaha. Police responded to the area of 132nd and West Center at 9:07 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. They determined the victim was in a vehicle behind a nearby...
kfornow.com
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate back in custody
Project Harmony hosts "Healing Together" Project Harmony hosted "Healing Together", aimed at lending the community support following traumatic events. Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
WOWT
Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
Friends say Omaha trans woman was 'left for dead' after attack
A well-known Omaha woman was hospitalized Monday after what friends are calling a brutal attack that left her unable to move.
16-year-old injured in Wednesday night Omaha shooting
Omaha Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that critically injured another 16-year-old boy Wednesday night.
WOWT
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln inmate removed his electronic monitoring device this afternoon and didn’t return to the facility, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services. NDCS said they got an alert that Christopher Foster removed his electronic monitoring device Wednesday afternoon...
klin.com
Man With Seven Warrants Arrested After Standoff In North Lincoln
A 37 year old man wanted on several warrants out of Gage County was arrested following a brief standoff Wednesday morning in north Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the Metro Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest David Barrett around 8:00 a.m. “He was contacted, said he had a gun. The deputies there established a perimeter and called our Tactical Response Unit.”
WOWT
Car thief faces Sarpy County judge
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 5 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Omaha's Durham...
kios.org
Omaha Target Shooter Had History Of Instability/Firearm Purchases
The man who entered an Omaha Target with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing before he was killed by police had been repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia. And Joseph Jones' family had tried to take guns away from him over and over. But because Jones never went through a formal hearing process, he was able to keep purchasing firearms legally, underscoring how gun laws fail to keep firearms out of the hands of deeply troubled people. Jones' family and law enforcement records show multiple attempts to get Jones help and keep him safe. But it all culminated last month at the Target store, where Jones fired multiple times at inanimate objects. No other people were hurt in the shooting.
WOWT
Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday. Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing. Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for conspiracy to steal catalytic converters
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to 15 years for selling fentanyl, leading to overdose
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate turns self in
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing from a low-security facility in Lincoln has returned, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced. George Piper, 54, was missing from the center last week after allegedly not returning from his job in the community. According to Correctional Services, the Lincoln...
KETV.com
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
WOWT
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on several warrants is in custody following a standoff with authorities in northeast Lincoln Wednesday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the Metro Fugitive Task Force learned 37-year-old David Barrett, who is wanted on seven warrants in Gage County, was staying in a camper near 58th and Holdrege. Deputies responded to the area around 8 a.m.
1011now.com
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdredge Tuesday morning. In a tweet, LSO said a man was making threats of...
Comments / 0