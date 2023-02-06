SBLive Iowa Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Feb. 6)

Southeast Polk nipped Valley in a hotly contested game last Friday.

By Kevin White | Photo by Tyler Coe

No. 2 Pleasant Valley and No. 3 Waterloo West survived upset bids, Audi Crooks hit all the right notes on Senior Night and Ankeny knocked off Ankeny Centennial to highlight last week’s action.

1. Johnston (19-1)

Jenica Lewis and Aaliyah Riley combined to go 7 for 12 (58.3%) from 3 and score 39 points in a 71-47 win over Waukee.

2. Pleasant Valley (19-0)

Spartans survived a major upset bid from Davenport Assumption, getting 19 points from Reagan Pagniano, including 4 of 7 from 3, in a 54-51 win.

3. Waterloo West (18-1)

Wahawks trailed No. 24 Cedar Falls by one entering the fourth, but got 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds from Halli Poock in a 59-49 victory.

4. West Des Moines Dowling (14-4)

Ava Zediker had 20 points and eight assists as the Maroons romped past a solid No. 21 Sioux City East team, 78-49.

5. Algona Garrigan (18-1)

How’s this for a Senior Night? Audi Crooks had 50 points and 24 rebounds and sang the national anthem in an 86-30 win over West Hancock.

6. Estherville-Lincoln Central (19-0)

If you’re looking for a team with any chance of keeping the Midgets out of state in Region 1 of 3A, Cherokee did trail by only six at the half of their second meeting before falling by 17.

7. Ankeny Centennial (13-6)

Jaguars lost to crosstown rival and new No. 16 Ankeny 48-43 on their home floor.

8. Southeast Polk (13-5)

Brooklin Dailey had 22 points and six rebounds in the Rams’ 59-57 overtime win over new No. 9 West Des Moines Valley.

9. West Des Moines Valley (12-7)

Elise Jaeger scored 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the loss to Southeast Polk.

10. Dike-New Hartford (19-0)

Perhaps 13-7 Bellevue can pose a threat to the Wolverines in Region 1 of 2A, but it will be a tall task.

11. Newell-Fonda (17-2)

Will Newell-Fonda and Garrigan meet for the 1A title for the third time in four years? Certainly a possibility.

12. North Linn (19-0)

The Lynx may have the most firepower in 1A to prevent another Garrigan/N-F title matchup.

13. Sioux City Heelan (17-2)

Crusaders placed four starters in double figures to hold off Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s upset bid, 61-57.

14. Davenport North (17-2)

Wildcats will play host to 14-5 DeWitt Central Tuesday on Senior Night.

15. Central Lyon (17-0)

Big week for the Lions, knocking off Sioux Center (53-46) and Sibley-Ocheyedan (62-58). Against Sibley, they led by 14 at the half but trailed by two after three quarters.

16. Ankeny (10-9)

In the big win over No. 7 Centennial, senior Jenna Pitz had 17 points and four assists.

17. Dallas Center-Grimes (16-3)

Mustangs held off Indianola 42-36 to clinch at least a share of the Little Hawkeye Conference title at 12-0.

18. North Polk (17-2)

Comets made 20 of 23 (87.0%) at the free-throw line in an important 60-52 win over No. 19 Ballard.

19. Ballard (15-3)

Bombers made only 11 of 21 (52.4%) free throws in the loss to North Polk, offsetting their sharp 3-point shooting (9 of 19, 47.4%).

20. Sibley-Ocheyedan (18-2)

Madison Brouwer had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Generals’ four-point loss to Central Lyon. Perhaps a third meeting will occur in Des Moines.

21. Sioux City East (14-4)

Black Raiders made 12 3s in a 61-39 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, including 6 of 9 by Haevyn Ranschau.

22. Solon (18-2)

In what could be a preview of the 3A, Region 2 final, Callie Levin had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists Friday in a 50-49 win over Mount Vernon.

23. Benton Community (17-2)

Bobcats could be challenged in Region 3 of 3A by Center Point-Urbana (12-8). They split during the regular season.

24. Cedar Falls (13-5)

Leading after three quarters against No. 3 Waterloo West last week, Tigers could be a darkhorse in 5A.

25. Decorah (18-2)

Vikings seem more than worthy of inclusion in the top 25. Their only Iowa loss is to No. 10 Dike-New Hartford.